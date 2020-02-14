Whatcom Women in Business elects 2020 Executive Board

by mathewroland

The WWIB organization has recently elected its executive board for 2020. Serving as the board president is Shu-Ling Hergenhahn-Zhao, capital campaign chair at the Sylvia Center for the Arts. The executive director of Lydia Place, Emily O’Connor, will serve as past president. The human resources and administrator at Avenue Bread, Jamie Smeall, will chair the banquet committee and real estate officer at Heritage Bank, Brenda Bringhurst, will serve as the organization’s treasurer. Operations manager & retail operations lead, Renee Aase, has been elected as the organization’s secretary.

In addition, the senior sales director of Mary Kay/Fairhaven Beauty Bar, Lisa Chovil, has been selected as the membership chair. Attorney at Law, Jamia Burns, will chair the Scholarship Committee. The owner of Pozie by Natalie, Natalie Ransom, has been elected speaker series coordinator. Real estate agent, Andi Dyer, with Sterling Real Estate Group will ere as publicity chair. President of Gym Star Sports Center, Carolyn Saletto, will chair the Professional Woman of the Year program and artist at Lightening Tree Designs, Suzannah Gusukuma, has been elected as charity committee chair.

Finalists for the Charity of the Year include Bellingham Giving Circle, Lydia Place and YWCA. WWIB will be offering five, $5,000 scholarships to women entering higher education. To qualify you must be a current Whatcom County resident and must be a high school graduate by Spring 2020. Applications for scholarships can be found online at https://wwib.org/programs/ For more information about scholarships and membership in Whatcom Women in Business, see www.wwib.org.