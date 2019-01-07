Whatcom Women in Business elects new executive board

by ehamann

Filed on 07. Jan, 2019 in Business Briefs, Contents

The Whatcom Women in Business has elected its 2018 executive board. Emily O’Connor, executive director of Lydia Place, has been elected president. Jamie Smeall, hr/administrator at Avenue Bread, will serve as past president. Tally Rabatin, co-owner of Cosmic Comics, will chair the banquet

committee, while Brenda Bringhurst, real estate officer at Heritage Bank, has been elected as the organization’s treasurer. Shu-Ling Hergenhahn, chair of capital cabinet for Sylvia Center for the Arts has been elected secretary.

In other appointments, Sharon Yonally, financial fitness advocate at Find, Grow, Keep Entrepreneur, will serve as membership chair. Jamia Burns, attorney at law, will chair the scholarship committee. Natalie Ransom, owner of Pozie by Natalie, has been elected speaker series coordinator. Andi Dyer, real estate

agent with Sterling Real Estate Group, has been elected as publicity chair. Carolyn Saletto, president of Gym Star Sports Center, will chair the professional woman of the year program. Julie Guay, executive director of Blue Skies for Children, will serve as charity committee chair. Whatcom Women in Business is comprised of business owners and managers.

For more information, visit www.wwib.org.