Whatcom Women in Business offering five, $5,000 scholarships

Whatcom Women in Business will be awarding five, $5,000.00 scholarships to women entering higher education including but not limited to technical or trade school, beauty school, community college or university. To apply you must be a high school graduate by Spring 2020 and a current resident of Whatcom County. Returning adults are encouraged to apply. WWIB considers scholarship applications from individuals who identify as women, regardless of the gender assigned at birth.

Applications are due by March 31, 2020, and will be carefully reviewed by the organizations Scholarship Committee. Applicants must be available for an interview on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Finalists will be selected based on their application, goals, past grades, community involvement and volunteerism, extra-curricular activities, work experience as well as financial need. Further instructions are detailed in the application. For a downloadable application visit http://wwib.org/programs/scholarships/

The finalists will be contacted to schedule an interview and non-finalists will receive a notification letter. Those who receive the scholarships will be required to volunteer 10 hours with Whatcom Women in Business prior to November 30, 2020. Applicants may only receive one scholarship. If an applicant does not receive a scholarship one year, they may apply again. Payments are sent directly to each school or university.

For more information about scholarships and membership in Whatcom Women in Business, see www.wwib.org.