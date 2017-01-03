Whatcom Women in Business selects new executive board

The Whatcom Women in Business have elected their new 2017 executive board. Jamie Smeall, HR/administrator at Avenue Bread, has been elected president and will serve as webmaster.

Tally Tipton, co-owner of Cosmic Comics, will serve as past president and chair the banquet committee.

Renee Aase, operations manager and retail operations lead at Bank of the Pacific, was elected as the organization’s treasurer.

Emily O’Connor, executive director of Lydia Place, has been elected secretary.

Sharon Yonally, with Dublin Inc., has been elected as vice president of membership. Bridgett Reeves, women’s ministries manager with the Agape Home of the Lighthouse Mission, will chair the Scholarship Committee.

Carrie Viens of Ensemble Enterprises has been elected VP of programs.

Brenda Bringhurst, real estate loan officer with Heritage Bank, will serve as member liaison.

Natalie Ransom, owner of Pozie by Natalie, has been elected as VP of publicity.

Carolyn Saletto, president of Gym Star Sports Center, will chair the 35th Annual Professional Woman of the Year program.

Summer Beattie, owner of One Healing, will chair the sponsorship program.

Cathy Campbell, of Sirius Medical Billing, with serve as charity committee chair.

Christine Coder, owner of Christine Coder Interior Designs, will serve as banquet coordinator.

Julie Guay, executive director at Blue Skies for Children, is member at large.

Whatcom Women in Business is comprised of business owners and managers developing and maintaining proactive role models within the organization and the community at large. It will award four $5,000 scholarships to women entering higher education in June 2017.