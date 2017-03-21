Whatcom Women in Business to award $20,000 in scholarships

by
Filed on 21. Mar, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents, Nonprofit Notes

The Whatcom Women in Business will be awarding four $5,000 scholarships this year. The scholarships will be awarded to Whatcom County women entering higher education. Applicants must be a high school graduate by spring 2017.

Applications are due by March 31. For an application, visit http://wwib.org/programs/scholarship-info/.

 

