Whole Foods Market foundation funds school gardens for three local schools
by ehamann
Filed on 11. Apr, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents, Nonprofit Notes
Three Whatcom County elementary schools will each receive $2,000 school garden grants through the Whole Kids Foundation, a Whole Foods Market foundation. The grants will fund edible educational gardens at Cascadia Elementary in Ferndale, Students at Harmony Elementary in Bellingham and Fisher Elementary in Lynden.
Whole Foods Market and Whole Kids Foundation’s other investments locally includes providing Bellingham School District and Common Threads Farm with more than $160,000 in grants and $8,292 to Bellingham Public Schools Foundation to support the One School House Initiative.
Whole Foods Market in Bellingham is located at the corner of Lakeway and Lincoln. For more information, visit wfm.com/bellinghamlakeway. The Whole Kids Foundation is based in Austin, Texas and operates as an independent nonprofit organization. It aims to keep children healthy by funding school gardens, salad bars and nutrition education for teachers. For more information, visit wholekidsfoundation.org.
- Civil
- Smart
- On-topic
- Free of profanity
We ask that all participants own their words by logging in with their Facebook account. It's a simple process that will take seconds and helps keep our comments free of trolls, cranks, and “drive-by” commenters. We reserve the right to remove comments from anyone using screen names, pseudonyms or false identities. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.