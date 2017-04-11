Whole Foods Market foundation funds school gardens for three local schools

Three Whatcom County elementary schools will each receive $2,000 school garden grants through the Whole Kids Foundation, a Whole Foods Market foundation. The grants will fund edible educational gardens at Cascadia Elementary in Ferndale, Students at Harmony Elementary in Bellingham and Fisher Elementary in Lynden.

Whole Foods Market and Whole Kids Foundation’s other investments locally includes providing Bellingham School District and Common Threads Farm with more than $160,000 in grants and $8,292 to Bellingham Public Schools Foundation to support the One School House Initiative.

Whole Foods Market in Bellingham is located at the corner of Lakeway and Lincoln. For more information, visit wfm.com/bellinghamlakeway. The Whole Kids Foundation is based in Austin, Texas and operates as an independent nonprofit organization. It aims to keep children healthy by funding school gardens, salad bars and nutrition education for teachers. For more information, visit wholekidsfoundation.org.