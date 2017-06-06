Whole Foods nonprofit gives $53,000-grant to Bellingham Public Schools
by ehamann
Filed on 06. Jun, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents, Nonprofit Notes
The Whole Kids Foundation, a nonprofit founded by Whole Foods Market, has made a $53,000 grant to Bellingham Public Schools. This grant follows one given last year, for $120,000. The grant is a two-year program to establish a healthier school meal program at the district.
