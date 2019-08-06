Wild Bird Chalet gets a new owner of retail and internet store
by mathewroland
Filed on 06. Aug, 2019 in Business Briefs, Contents, News
Julie Whitacre will be the new owner of the Wild Bird Chalet. Whitacre has resided in Whatcom County since 1990 after moving to Bellingham to attend Western Washington University. She studied ecology with an emphasis on habitat restoration. She plans to integrate her knowledge of ecological integrity into the business model for the Wild Bird Chalet. As for now, she is focusing on providing Whatcom County with fresh birdseed and nesting products. “I’ve known Julie for almost 30 years and can’t think of a better person to take over! She’ll bring a wealth of knowledge not just about birds, but about the habitat they need,” previous owner, Valerie Wade said in a press release.
