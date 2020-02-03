Wilson Engineering announces new team member

by mathewroland

Filed on 03. Feb, 2020 in Contents, People On The Move

Rhett Winter, PE, LEED AP, has recently joined the experienced team of consulting engineers for Wilson Engineering of Bellingham. Rhett brings with him ample civil engineering and project management experience with site development, stormwater, roads, parking, site grading, site utilities, water and sewer.

Rhett is a registered Professional Engineer (Civil) in the States of Washington and California. He is also a LEED, Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, Accredited Professional. As a part of the Wilson Engineering team, Rhett will augment and enhance stormwater engineering capacity.

Located at 805 Dupont Street, Wilson Engineering has served the Pacific Northwest community since 1967. For more information, please call 360.733.6100 or visit www.wilsonengineering.com.