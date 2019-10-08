Winners of 2019 Great Outdoors Award announced

by mathewroland

Recreation Northwest has announced the 2019 Great Outdoors Award. The categories for the awards include Community Collaboration, Engaging Youth, Experience Catalyst, GTFO, Manufacturer, Media, New Business, and Outdoor Events. The awards recognize industries and community members that bring people together to preserve and improve the outdoor recreation experiences in Whatcom County. Winners from the community collaboration category include the City of Bellingham Parks and Recreation, Galbraith Tree Farm, Whatcom Land Trust, Whatcom Mountain Bike Coalition. The winner from the engaging youth category was the Youth Experiential Training Institute. The winner from the experience catalyst category was Radical Roots MTB. The winner of the GTFO category was GeoCaching.com. The winner from the manufacturer category was Eddyline Kayaks. The winner from the media category was Freehub Magazine/Craft MTB. The winner of the new business category was Prime Sports Institute. The winner from the outdoor events category was Whatcom Events. The awards ceremony is on October 12th at Bellingham Technical College from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. For the full list of winners and nominees visit https://www. recreationnorthwest. org/events/goawards/ winners/