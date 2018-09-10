Winners of annual Top 7 Under 40 prize announced

by ehamann

They are the future of business in Bellingham.

The winners of the 2018 Top 7 Under 40 Award have been decided.

This summer, community members sent in their nominations. A panel of judges, comprised of business and community leaders — including representatives from The Bellingham Business Journal, Bellingham Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Whatcom Young Professionals, determined the top seven for this year. The judges considered each nominee based on their character, community involvement, initiative and tenacity, leadership, professional accomplishments, selflessness and vision.

This the third annual Top 7 Under 40 Award, which is the product of a collaboration between the BBJ, Chamber and WYPS.

Of these seven winners, one will be chosen for the top prize. The final winner will be revealed at the Top 7 Under 40 Award event, which will take place on Oct. 12 at the Whatcom Museum’s Lightcatcher building, 520 Flora St. in Bellingham.

To read profiles and learn more about all the winners, look for the October edition of The BBJ.

The winners of the 2018 Top 7 Under 40 Award are:

Ryan Greigg, Keller Williams Realty



Althea Harris, Whatcom Museum

Alycia Hawkins, WECU

Alivia Jelinski, NW Washington Fair

Eleanor Margulies, Flex Movement Lab

Tim Schermetzler, Chmelik, Sitkin & Davis

Sara Southerland, Sustainable Connections

