Winners of the 2019 Top 7 Under 40 announced

Filed on 10. Sep, 2019 in Contents, News

These seven individuals represent the future of business in Bellingham.

The finalists of the 2019 Top 7 Under 40 have been selected.

For the fourth year community members nominated business and community leaders. A selection committee comprised of representatives from The Bellingham Business Journal, Bellingham Regional Chamber of Commerce, Western Washington University Alumni Association, Peace Health, Whatcom Young Professional Society and the Whatcom Community Foundation selected the 2019 top seven.

This is the fourth annual Top 7 Under 40 and is a product of collaboration between the BBJ, Chamber, and WYPS.

One winner from the seven will be selected for the Young Professional of the Year Arward, throught he Chamber. That individual will be revealed at the Top 7 Under 40 Award event which will take place on Friday, October 18 at the Lighcatcher Building, 250 Flora St. in Bellingham.

To read profiles and learn more about all seven winners be sure to pick up the October edition of the BBJ.

The 2019 winners of the Top 7 Under 40 are:

Terell Weg, MSNW Group LLC

Shu-Ling Hergenhahn Zhao, Sylvia Center for the Arts

Ariana Lee, BIJA Chocolates

Ian McCurdy, Adelstein, Sharpe & Serka

Gurpreet Dhillon, PeaceHealth

Bethany Hoglund, Bellingham Public Library

Suzanne Baker, Western Washington University