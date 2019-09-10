Winners of the 2019 Top 7 Under 40 announced
by mathewroland
Filed on 10. Sep, 2019 in Contents, News
These seven individuals represent the future of business in Bellingham.
The finalists of the 2019 Top 7 Under 40 have been selected.
For the fourth year community members nominated business and community leaders. A selection committee comprised of representatives from The Bellingham Business Journal, Bellingham Regional Chamber of Commerce, Western Washington University Alumni Association, Peace Health, Whatcom Young Professional Society and the Whatcom Community Foundation selected the 2019 top seven.
This is the fourth annual Top 7 Under 40 and is a product of collaboration between the BBJ, Chamber, and WYPS.
One winner from the seven will be selected for the Young Professional of the Year Arward, throught he Chamber. That individual will be revealed at the Top 7 Under 40 Award event which will take place on Friday, October 18 at the Lighcatcher Building, 250 Flora St. in Bellingham.
To read profiles and learn more about all seven winners be sure to pick up the October edition of the BBJ.
The 2019 winners of the Top 7 Under 40 are:
Terell Weg, MSNW Group LLC
Shu-Ling Hergenhahn Zhao, Sylvia Center for the Arts
Ariana Lee, BIJA Chocolates
Ian McCurdy, Adelstein, Sharpe & Serka
Gurpreet Dhillon, PeaceHealth
Bethany Hoglund, Bellingham Public Library
Suzanne Baker, Western Washington University
- Civil
- Smart
- On-topic
- Free of profanity
We ask that all participants own their words by logging in with their Facebook account. It's a simple process that will take seconds and helps keep our comments free of trolls, cranks, and “drive-by” commenters. We reserve the right to remove comments from anyone using screen names, pseudonyms or false identities. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.