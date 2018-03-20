Women’s leadership conference to be held in Bellingham

by ehamann

A women’s conference emphasizing leadership will be held in Bellinghm on March 30. The event, called She Leads Me, will focus on leadership in business, wellness, relationships and personal finance. It’s organized by Whatcom County native Heather Simpson. Simpson was the CEO of a Bellingham real-estate agency before her recent move to The Muljat Group as a broker. Additional speakers include Jodi West, Kavita J. Pateel, Holly Signorelli and Keri Murphy.

The event will be held from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. March 30 at the Bellwether Ballroom, 1 Bellwether Way. The cost is $197, and includes lunch. There’s also the option of a $250 VIP package, which includes premier seating and a hosted happy hour afterward with the speakers.

The registration deadline is March 23. To register, or for more information, visit www.SheLeadsMe.com.