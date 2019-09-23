Wood Stone and MOD Pizza to fight childhood hunger in Bellingham

by mathewroland

With help from Generosity Feeds, volunteers from Wood Stone Corporation and MOD Pizza will work together to feed hungry kids in the Bellingham area. On September 28, volunteers will pack 1,500 nutritious meals in two hours. “When we learned that 41% of children in the Bellingham area struggle with hunger, we knew we could help. Partnering with MOD on this important community event is an opportunity to share our passion for food and community while making a positive impact,” said Chris Trout, president and CEO of Wood Stone. The community meal-packing event will take place at the Salvation Army, 2912 Northwest Ave. from 10 a.m. to noon. The community is invited to join and you can register at https://generosityfeeds.org/events/tackle-hunger-bellingham-wa/