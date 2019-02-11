Would Anyone Really Know If You Got Arrested?

Busted911.com puts Washington residents in contact with a lawyer or bail bond agent when they need it most: just after being arrested.

New website alerts family if a loved one is arrested

It’s not a get-out-of-jail free card, but a new website offers parents and drivers a safety net in the case of an emergency.

No one likes the thought of their son or daughter sitting in a cold jail cell, all alone with no way of contacting someone who can help them get out, like family, a lawyer or a bail bond agent.

If you’re a parent who is worried about that happening to your child, you now have a solution: Encourage your son or daughter to register for Busted911.com.

Registering ensures that you get notified if they end up in the local jail.

Here’s how it works

The Mytrafficman Corporation has developed a new website that notifies family or friends and offers subscribers who have been arrested a free call from an experienced lawyer or reputable bail bond agent to help explain the process that must take place before they can be released.

“Most people get locked up and don’t have a way to communicate for several hours. We get notified instantly, so someone will immediately get working on helping you get released,” explains attorney Ziad I Youssef, mytrafficman CEO.

MyTrafficMan is a legal technology company based in Bellingham, WA that’s dedicated to increasing access to justice by leveraging technology.

In registering at Busted911.com:

You provide your name, date of birth and contact info;

Choose the jail you want us to monitor;

If your name ever appears on the roster, a criminal defense lawyer is immediately notified to contact you and help you get released.

If necessary, a bail-bond company will also be contacted.

Subscribers can sign up for the service for free and they get the option to designate up to two emergency contacts who they want to be notified if they end up in a local jail.

“This product puts Washington residents in contact with a lawyer or bail bond agent when they need it most – just after being arrested,” Youssef says.

