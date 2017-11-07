WWU enrolls record number of students

by ehamann

The freshman class at Western Washington University is the largest in the school’s history, according to the fall enrollment figures.

Western enrolled 3,114 freshman students in the fall quarter and 1,181 new undergraduate transfer students. For fall 2016, there were 2,888 freshman and 1,141 transfer students.

This year, 30.1 percent of new freshmen and 45.6 percent of transfer students are the first from their families to attend college.

Total enrollment at Western is 15,915, compared to 15,574 students last year.

More than 87 percent of Western students are Washington residents. The top five states out-of-state students are from are California, Colorado, Oregon, Alaska and Idaho.