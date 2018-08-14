WWU faculty member receives grant to continue research into solar thermal fuels

by ehamann

14. Aug, 2018

The Research Corporation for Science Advancement has named Western Washington University assistant professor of chemistry Tim Kowalczyk a 2018 Cottrell Scholar.

The honor comes with a grant allowing Kowalczyk to continue his research into developing technology around solar thermal fuels.

The research corporation gives out 24 Cottrell Scholar awards each year. This is the third year in a row a Western faculty member has received an award.

This summer, Kowalczyk will continue to work with a student team around the developing field of solar thermal fuels — a type of fuel made when certain molecules are exposed to light. These molecules are renewable and do not release carbon dioxide or other greenhouse gases.

For more information about solar thermal fuels, watch a short video at https://vimeo.com/270928512.