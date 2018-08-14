WWU faculty member receives grant to continue research into solar thermal fuels
by ehamann
Filed on 14. Aug, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents
The Research Corporation for Science Advancement has named Western Washington University assistant professor of chemistry Tim Kowalczyk a 2018 Cottrell Scholar.
The honor comes with a grant allowing Kowalczyk to continue his research into developing technology around solar thermal fuels.
The research corporation gives out 24 Cottrell Scholar awards each year. This is the third year in a row a Western faculty member has received an award.
This summer, Kowalczyk will continue to work with a student team around the developing field of solar thermal fuels — a type of fuel made when certain molecules are exposed to light. These molecules are renewable and do not release carbon dioxide or other greenhouse gases.
For more information about solar thermal fuels, watch a short video at https://vimeo.com/270928512.
- Civil
- Smart
- On-topic
- Free of profanity
We ask that all participants own their words by logging in with their Facebook account. It's a simple process that will take seconds and helps keep our comments free of trolls, cranks, and “drive-by” commenters. We reserve the right to remove comments from anyone using screen names, pseudonyms or false identities. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.