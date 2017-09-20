WWU professor awarded $400k cybersecurity grant

by ehamann

Filed on 20. Sep, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents

The Academy Center for Cyberspace Research of the U.S. Air Force Academy has awarded a three-year, $400,000 grant to Western Washington University assistant professor Julian Rrushi. Rrushi works in the computer science department and his research is focused on defending electronic devices from malware attacks. One research objective is intrusion intolerance, which enables a compromised computer to isolate malware, then recover from them. Rrushi is also researching “attack attribution,” the effort to learn who is attacking a system.

Rrushi has taught at Western since 2014 and earned his doctorate in computer science from the University of Milan in 2009.