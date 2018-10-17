WWU ranked as top master’s granting school in Pacific Northwest
Western Washington University was ranked as the top public master’s granting university in the Pacific Northwest by the 2019 U.S. News and World Report college rankings.
Western also ranked second among top public master’s granting universities in the West for the sixth year in a row.
For the second year in a row, Western also ranked 19th among the top schools in the west, a category comprised of 140 public and private colleges and universities.
The magazine’s annual rankings are posted on its website at https://www.usnews.com/bestcolleges.
Rankings are based on criteria including academic reputation, student selectivity and retention, faculty resources, peer assessment and financial resources.
For more information about Western’s national rankings and recognitions, visit http://www.wwu.edu/about/recognition.
