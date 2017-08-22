WWU ranked fourth in state for best value
by ehamann
Filed on 22. Aug, 2017
Western Washington University offers students the fourth best value in the state, according to a new study by the financial website SmartAsset.
The study weighed the cost of attending each university (including tuition, student living costs and the average scholarships and grants offered) against what students get in return (including the student retention rate and the average starting salary). University of Washington’s Seattle campus ranked first, followed by the UW Bothell campus and UW Tacoma campus.
To see the full results and methodology of the study, visit https://smartasset.com/student-loans/student-loan-calculator#washington
