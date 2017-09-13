WWU receives $1 million grant to prepare students for computer science and math careers
by ehamann
Filed on 13. Sep, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents
Two Western Washington University faculty members have been awarded a grant from the National Science Foundation to prepare students for careers in computer science and math.
The five-year, $1 million grant will fund the CS/M Scholars Program and provide scholarships to about 40 students each year. CS/M Scholars benefit from mentoring from upperclassmen with the same majors, computer science and math faculty, Western alumni and other industry professionals.
Mathematics professor David Hartenstine and computer science professor Perry Fizzano wrote the grant.
Recruiting for the first cohort of students will begin this year, and scholarships will be awarded in September of 2018. Interested high school students are encouraged apply early to WWU.
For more information about the program, visit. thttps://cse.wwu.edu/computer-science/csm-scholars.
- Civil
- Smart
- On-topic
- Free of profanity
We ask that all participants own their words by logging in with their Facebook account. It's a simple process that will take seconds and helps keep our comments free of trolls, cranks, and “drive-by” commenters. We reserve the right to remove comments from anyone using screen names, pseudonyms or false identities. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.