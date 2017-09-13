WWU receives $1 million grant to prepare students for computer science and math careers

by ehamann

Two Western Washington University faculty members have been awarded a grant from the National Science Foundation to prepare students for careers in computer science and math.

The five-year, $1 million grant will fund the CS/M Scholars Program and provide scholarships to about 40 students each year. CS/M Scholars benefit from mentoring from upperclassmen with the same majors, computer science and math faculty, Western alumni and other industry professionals.

Mathematics professor David Hartenstine and computer science professor Perry Fizzano wrote the grant.

Recruiting for the first cohort of students will begin this year, and scholarships will be awarded in September of 2018. Interested high school students are encouraged apply early to WWU.

For more information about the program, visit. thttps://cse.wwu.edu/computer-science/csm-scholars.