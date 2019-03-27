WWU receives $1M grant for low-income students in engineering
by ehamann
Filed on 27. Mar, 2019 in Business Briefs, Contents
Western Washington University’s Engineering and Design Department was awarded a $1 million grant to support low-income students in engineering. The five-year grant from the National Science Foundation aims to address challenges in recruiting and retaining academically talented, low-income students from diversse backgrounds into undergraduate engineering programs.
The program will provide scholarships of up to $10,000 a year to about 48 students, over the life of the program.
Twelve students per year will enter the program. During their first two years they will receive monetary, academic and social support from the department, while in their second two years, they will act as peer support for new students to the program.
Application information is at https:///cse.wwu.edu/engineering-design/bees.
