WWU to offer tuition waiver program for veterans

This fall, Western Washington University is offering tuition waivers for student veterans who have exhausted their GI Bill benefits.

The GI Bill normally covers about four years worth of tuition, however some programs might take longer.

In order to qualify for the waiver, students must have completed at least 24 credits at Western using their GI Bill benefits. The offer is only for students pursuing bachelor’s degrees. The veteran’s office will determines whether students are eligible for other kinds grant or assistance.

Ann Beck, assistant director of Western’s veteran services, said this is the only program of its kind that she knows of.

For more information, contact Beck at ann.beck@wwu.edu or call 360-650-4324 or go to http://www.wwu.edu/veteransservices.