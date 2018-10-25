Young professional award winner announced

Flex Movement Lab's Eleanor Margulies speaks after taking top honors at the Top 7 Under 40 Awards at the Lightcatcher Museum on Friday, Oct. 12 in Bellingham. (Andy Bronson / The Herald)

by ehamann

Filed on 25. Oct, 2018

A Ferndale gym owner took the top prize at an event honoring young professionals earlier this month.

Eleanor Margulies, founder of Flex Movement Lab, was named the ultimate winner at the Top 7 Under 40 Awards at an event held at the Lightcatcher Museum on Oct. 12. The event was sponsored by First Federal and held by The Bellingham Business Journal, Bellingham Regional Chamber of Commerce and Whatcom Young Professionals. The event honored all seven winners, which were selected by a panel of judges, out of dozens of nominations.

The Top 7 are Ryan Greigg, Althea Harris, Alycia Hawkins, Alivia Jelinski, Margulies, Tim Schermetzler and Sara Southerland.

“It felt like a win for everybody on that stage,” Margulies said. “It felt like a win for everyone who’s ever doubted their ability or worthiness. It felt like a win for a lot more people than just for me.”

Margulies opened Flex Movement Lab in her hometown of Ferndale earlier this year, to immediate success. She has already secured a larger location, and plans to move to a new space four times bigger than the original location this winter.

“This new location will feel kind of like a combination of your favorite room in your house, your favorite yoga studio and a gym,” Margulies said.

Margulies began her gym as a way to help people.

“We’re here to help others step into greatness,” she said.

Flex Movement Lab partners with a number of local and national groups to raise money and throw fundraisers, including the Firefighter Benevolent Foundation and Boarding 4 Breast Cancer.

“We are so dedicated to giving back to our local community,” she said. “Flex really is the vehicle for us to do the most amount of good for the most amount of people, and when you’re a part of Flex, you’re a part of that vision coming to fruition.”