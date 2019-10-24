Young professional of the year award winner announced

Gurpreet Dhillon accepting Young Professional of the Year award. (Andy Bronson / The Everett Herald)

by mathewroland

Filed on 24. Oct, 2019 in Contents, News

Last week, the director for the cancer center, palliative and hospice care at PeaceHealth won the top prize at an awards event honoring young professionals in Whatcom County.

Gurpreet Dhillon was named Young Professional of the Year at the Top 7 Under 40 Awards event at the Lightcatcher Museum on Oct. 18. The fourth annual event is a product of collaboration between the BBJ, the Bellingham Chamber of Commerce, and Whatcom Young Professionals.

The event honored all seven professionals selected by a panel of judges from many nominations. This year the Top 7 are Bethany Hoglund, Gurpreet Dhillon, Ariana Lee-Newman, Terell Weg, Ian McCurdy, Shu-Ling Hergenhahn-Zhao and Suzanne Baker.

I am honored to receive this award and I am excited to get together with this amazing group of professionals in the future to see what can come out of our combined talent and diverse backgrounds, Dhillon said.

In 2017, Dhillon developed and implemented PeaceHealth’s new Outpatient Palliative Care Program. “At PeaceHealth we take care of the entire community,” Dhillon said. “We have seen an eight to nine percent increase in cancer care year over year. That’s a big deal when people are wanting to stay local and you can wrap your arms around them and take care of all their needs.”

Dhillon currently serves on the board for Whatcom Council on Aging which helps advocates for seniors in the community. He also works with Northwest Life Passages and the Aging Well Initiative. Over the years he has operated and increased business for three Port of Subs restaurants which in turn donate to a variety of charities such as Meals on Wheels, HomesNow and the American Red Cross.

“We are always looking for ways to contribute and support with a good cause in mind,” Dhillon said.