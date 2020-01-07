Zervas Architects announces retirement

by mathewroland

Filed on 07. Jan, 2020 in Contents, People On The Move

Zervas Architects recently announced that Sharon C. Robinson retired on December 31, 2019. Robinson made many contributions to the design community in Bellingham throughout her 28 years with Zervas. Among others, Robinson worked on projects for the Northwest Indian College, Whatcom Community College, Whatcom Transportation Authority, Kulshan Community Land Trust, Bellingham/Whatcom County Housing Authority, the City of Lynden and the Blaine School District.

“The strong appreciation that people here have for the outdoors has motivated my interest in sustainable design,” Robinson said in a press release. “When you live in a beautiful place you want to contribute to keeping it that way.”

Throughout her career, Robinson served on multiple boards and committees such as the City of Bellingham’s Planning Commission, the Community Development Advisory Board, Whatcom County North Rotary Club, Planned Parenthood, Mt. Baker Theatre and DVSAS. Robinson was a founding board member of the Kulshan Community Land Trust in 1999.

In 2007 Robinson was a finalist for the Whatcom Women In Business Woman of the Year award and received the American Institute of Architects NW Chapter Honor Award in 2016 for the design of the Northwest Indian College Library.

In retirement, Robinson looks forward to continuing her passion for making art quilts, gardening and participating in dog sports with her dog, Chance.