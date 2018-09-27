Zervas group hires intern architect

by ehamann

27. Sep, 2018

Zach Newhard has joined the Zervas group of architects as an intern architect. Newhard has spent his career focusing on regional traditions and adapting them to contemporary styles of living and building.

He has completed a range of projects in rural and urban Northeast environments.

Newhard earned his Bachelor of Architecture degree at Drexel University.

Zervas is located at 209 Prospect Street, Suite 1, Bellingham. For more information, visit zervasgroup.com.