Zervas hires new architect

by ehamann

Filed on 23. Oct, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move

Zach Newhard has joined Zervas Architects as associate AIA. Newhard has spent his career focusing on regional traditions and adapting them to contemporary styles of living and building. Newhard earned his bachelor’s of architecture at Drexel University in Philadelphia.

Zervas Architects was founded in Bellingham in 1961. It is a 14-person architectural and interior design firm located at 209 Prospect St. For more information, call 360-734-4744 or visit www.zervasgroup.com.