4 Forms of Arthritis & Supplements That May Help

Arthritis comes in many different varieties, but each form of this condition can be just as painful and debilitating as any other. Learn about the four most common types of arthritis, and discover the best supplements you can take to counter any variety of this inflammatory condition.

What Is Arthritis?

Arthritis is an inflammatory condition that is usually caused by an improper immune response. This condition is commonly understood to cause pain or stiffness in specific joints, but different types of arthritis can have widely different symptoms. Some types of arthritis, for instance, affect your skin or even exhibit widespread symptoms throughout your body.

4 Most Common Forms of Arthritis

Each type of arthritis is different enough to merit unique approaches to treatment. The five most common types of arthritic conditions include:

1. Osteoarthritis

The most widespread form of arthritis, osteoarthritis involves the breakdown of the cartilage that cushions your joints. This causes the bones in your joints to make direct contact, leading to pain, inflammation, and bone deformations.

2. Rheumatoid Arthritis

Rheumatoid arthritis often has similar symptoms to osteoarthritis, but its origins are different. While osteoarthritis is caused by general wear on joints, rheumatoid arthritis is an autoimmune condition in which your immune system attacks your joint tissue.

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



3. Psoriatic Arthritis

This type of arthritis is connected with psoriasis, a skin condition that causes scaly rashes. Some people with psoriasis also develop psoriatic arthritis, which most commonly affects hand joints.

4. Gout

Gout is an inflammatory arthritic condition that primarily affects the base joint of your big toe. This condition occurs when excessive amounts of uric acid build up in your body and accumulate in your feet.

Supplements for Arthritis

There are a variety of mainline treatments for arthritis, but many people suffering from this group of conditions have started turning to natural substances for help in recent years. There’s plenty of evidence that natural supplements might be able to help with arthritis symptoms of even address its root causes — here are a few examples of supplements that are popular for arthritis:

CBD Oil for Arthritis

CBD oil is a natural, non-intoxicating extract of the hemp plant. Using CBD oil for arthritis and other inflammatory conditions, and research suggests that this cannabinoid interacts with the neuroreceptors that are most critical to controlling inflammation throughout the body.

Scientists have even researched CBD’s ability to help with arthritis specifically. A 2016 lab study, for instance, concluded that CBD “has therapeutic potential for relief of arthritis pain-related behaviors and inflammation without evident side-effects.”

Omega Fatty Acids for Arthritis

Omega fatty acids — especially omega-3 fatty acids — are powerful anti-inflammatory substances that may reduce the symptoms of arthritis. A recent scholarly review of available studies, for instance, found that omega-3 acids are often shown to “number of swollen and tender joints” in the case of rheumatoid arthritis.

Glucosamine for Arthritis

Glucosamine is another natural substance that appears to reduce inflammation. Compared to omega-3 fatty acids, there’s much less evidence that glucosamine can directly help with arthritis, but scientists continue to explore the potential anti-arthritis utility of this apparently harmless substance.

Curcumin for Arthritis

A derivative of turmeric root, curcumin is believed to have potent anti-inflammatory properties. Some research has found that there is scientific support for using curcumin for arthritis, but investigations into this potential application of curcumin are not yet conclusive.

Using Supplements for Arthritis: The Bottom Line

It’s too soon to say whether supplements will work for your particular case of arthritis. What’s clear, however, is that thousands of people around the world have reported experiencing relief after using natural remedies and other inflammatory conditions.

As you select the right supplements for your arthritis symptoms, keep in mind that topical products are ideal for addressing pain in specific areas while oral products are better for experiencing the benefits of supplements throughout your entire body. When it comes to CBD, only full-spectrum and broad-spectrum CBD offer the entourage effect, which might enhance the benefits of cannabinoids.

To find the ideal natural solution to your arthritis symptoms, read customer reviews and carefully examine the ingredients of any product you’re considering using. It’s easy to buy CBD and other supplements used for arthritis online, but finding the perfect product for your needs requires considerable research. Select an ideal option, and start exploring the benefits of supplements for arthritis today.