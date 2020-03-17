BECU to open financial center in Bellingham

The state’s largest community credit union, BECU, is set to open a Neighborhood Financial Center in Bellingham later this year. The financial center will serve more than 7,500 members who live in the area and be the first BECU in Whatcom County. The 2,800 square foot financial center will be located at the Lakeway Shopping Center on Lakeway Drive.

“Joining the Bellingham community is in direct response to the growing needs of our BECU members in Whatcom County who are looking for easier access to their accounts, valuable products and the high level of service credit unions are known for,” BECU’s chief operating officer, Scott Strand said in a press release. “As a member-owned cooperative, our goal is to show everyone the benefits of being a credit union member and partner with others to improve the financial well-being of our communities.”

The new location will incorporate BECU’s “tellerless” layout, which enables members to access their accounts in the ways most convenient to them such as ATM, online banking and mobile banking. Member consultants will also be present and provide one-on-one support for complex services such as opening a new account, mortgages, personal loans, auto loans, business services and investments.

As the credit union expands, career opportunities will be available in Bellingham later this year. To learn more, search for job openings, sign up for email alerts or apply online visit BECU.org.