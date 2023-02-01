Claritox Pro Reviews – Cheap Brand or Real Ingredients That Work?

Abrupt dizziness or vertigo is a symptom affecting many people worldwide. According to studies, vertigo affects over 70% of the American population at some point in their lives, and 90 million Americans get checked for vertigo, dizziness, or balance problems every year. The numbers are staggering, but most cases of vertigo are barely noticeable. However, in extreme cases, the symptoms may be so severe that you find it hard to move, stand, or go about your daily business.

Categorized as a symptom rather than a medical condition, vertigo happens randomly and could last for a few seconds or minutes. Again, in extreme cases, these symptoms may last several days and affect your body’s normal functioning, making it difficult to live your day-to-day life. Additionally, severe cases of vertigo may be accompanied by nausea, dizziness, and complete loss of balance.

While such a significant number of vertigo sufferers, very few people actually have remedies or solutions to cure the symptoms. Specific treatments for causes of vertigo include movement therapy, vestibular rehabilitation training (VRT), prochlorperazine and some antihistamines, and in some cases, surgery. Nonetheless, these treatments could be costly and only effective in the early stages of vertigo.

Here is where Claritox Pro, a clinically-tested supplement that helps anyone support their balance and prevent dizziness and falls. In this article, we will discuss in detail the supplement, the natural ingredients that power the treatment of vertigo, and how you can grab your bottle of authentic Claritox Pro.

What is Claritox Pro?

Claritox Pro is a dietary supplement developed by Jim Benson, who has been researching various natural methods to prevent vertigo for the past few years. After years of research, Benson finally found an effective natural blend of ingredients to create a formula that would help restore body balance and prevent dizziness or collapse. This is how Claritox Pro was born.

Claritox Pro is a 100% natural, non-GMO dietary supplement designed to solve the issue of vertigo and dizziness at its very core. The supplement improves overall brain health and controls your ear-balance system to reduce dizziness or falling. The capsules are manufactured in an FDA-registered and GMP-certified laboratory facility, with every process modernized to ensure the highest quality of supplements.

The capsules are 100% vegan and non-stimulant, and no traces of allergens are added to them. Additionally, they do not contain dangerous stimulants or toxins; more importantly, they are not habit-forming. The supplements are sold in a child-lock safe bottle, with each bottle containing 60 capsules or a month’s dosage.

The manufacturer maintains three primary standards to produce the highest quality supplements:

Pure: Each ingredient is sourced from local growers that let plants naturally reach their full maturity and use no herbicides.

Each ingredient is sourced from local growers that let plants naturally reach their full maturity and use no herbicides. 100% effective: Manufactured in an FDA-certified facility ensures that the capsules are prepared and developed using the strictest, safest standards.

Manufactured in an FDA-certified facility ensures that the capsules are prepared and developed using the strictest, safest standards. All-natural: Every ingredient is also natural, with no chemical additives.

What causes Vertigo, and why is it a common problem?

As explained, vertigo is a symptom of feeling like the world around you is spinning or moving, causing dizziness. It is commonly caused when you have issues with the body balance engine, the inner ear. Other cases have arisen from the non-functioning parts of your brain associated with posture and balance.

Many factors trigger vertigo, including benign paroxysmal positional vertigo (BPPV), whereby you start feeling dizzy from specific head movements; migraines or severe headaches, inner ear infections; and vestibular neuronitis, a condition that affects the nerves connecting your inner ear to the brain.

The natural formula of Claritox Pro

During his travels, Benson was able to combine a number of natural ingredients to find a solution to vertigo. After several trials and tests, Benson finally came up with a 112mg proprietary blend along with minerals and plant extracts in a natural formulation to help those suffering from vertigo.

Here are the primary ingredients in the powerful blend of Claritox Pro formula:

Green Tea: Known for its anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, green tea helps cool inflammation in the brain and blood vessels, which helps nerve receptors in the inner ear to work more efficiently.

Banaba: Native to the Philippines, banaba leaves are used to cure many illnesses and improve overall health, including controlling blood sugar and maintaining cholesterol levels, as well as improving body balance.

Milk thistle: This ingredient is used as a remedy for Parkinson’s or Alzheimer’s disease and has calmed the nerves and improved brain functions.

Korean Red Ginseng: This is a natural plant that helps in improving nerve function and has been studied to induce vestibular compensation.

Zinc: A special zinc compound, Zinc Gluconate, is added to Claritox Pro, which helps the body absorb more essential vitamins and helps prevent vertigo.

Claritox Pro also includes other ingredients such as alpha-lipoic acid, chromium, Berberine HCL, Resveratrol, and multivitamins to create a perfect blend that combats vertigo symptoms.

The benefits of Claritox Pro on treating vertigo

Maintain body equilibrium

The powerful blend of all-natural ingredients in Claritox Pro enhances the inner body balance system and prevents risks of dizziness or falling. Alpha Lipoic Acid (ALA) and Berberine HCL are designed to improve the body’s insulin sensitivity and cholesterol levels, regulating the blood sugar levels and hence the body’s equilibrium.

Increases anti-oxidant levels

Claritox Pro capsules also include several ingredients, like Korean Red Ginseng, which increases anti-oxidant levels and helps in boosting immunity.

Better mental health and performance

Taking Claritox Pro helps maintain the body’s equilibrium and provides other health benefits, such as increasing mental performance. The supplement helps repair damaged brain cells, giving you a better, calmer mind space.

Controls and maintains blood sugar levels, blood pressure, and cholesterol

The capsules also have active ingredients that help maintain an optimum blood sugar level, cholesterol, and blood pressure.

Reduces Brain Inflammation

Natural ingredients such as green tea and zinc also include anti-inflammatory components that reduce inflammation of the body’s central nervous system.

How to purchase authentic Claritox Pro

Getting your mojo back and doing away with vertigo symptoms is as simple as starting your dose of Claritox Pro. However, the authentic Claritox Pro is only available on the official website, so beware of the fake or counterfeit products you may find in health stores, pharmacies, or superstores.

Once you are on the official page, all you need to do is to fill in your card and address details, and the package will be sent directly to your doorstep.

Benson is currently offering a significant discount on all purchases made on the official website. These are the discounted prices for each package:

One Bottle (30-day supply) retails at $69.00 per bottle + Free U.S. Shipping

Three Bottles (60-day supply) retail at $59.00 per bottle or $177 (a discount from $297) + Free U.S. Shipping

Six Bottles (90-day supply) retail at $49.00 per bottle or $294 (a discount from $594) + Free U.S. Shipping

If you are unsatisfied with the products or have any other qualms about them, Claritox Pro offers a 60-day 100% satisfaction guarantee. All you need to do is contact the team by filling out the form and are asked to return the form and the products to the address shown below if it fails to deliver the advertised benefits.

Product Return Address: 19655 E 35th Dr #100, Aurora, CO 80011, USA

Email Support: contact@claritox.com

FAQs

Q. How do customers take Claritox Pro?

A. Before you start taking Claritox Pro, make sure you have read the instructions on the bottle. You should take two capsules a day with a glass of water each morning to get the optimal results from the supplement.

Q. Can a child take Claritox Pro?

A. Claritox Pro is designed for anyone who faces vertigo, dizziness, memory loss, or loss of balance. However, the product is not recommended for children under the age of 18, pregnant mothers, or those who are awaiting surgery. If you are in the above categories, kindly consult your health professional before taking the capsules.

