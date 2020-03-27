Flatstick Pub to open Bellingham location

Scheduled to open in early June of 2020, a new entertainment venue in Bellingham will have mini-golf, craft beer and more

Construction has begun on Flatstick Pub located at 902 State St., formerly the New York Pizza Restaurant and Bar.

This will be the 5th location in addition to Flatstick’s current locations in Kirkland, Pioneer Square, Southlake Union and Spokane.

“The City of Bellingham has been great to work with,” CEO of Flatstick Pub, Sam Largent said. “It had a lot of what we were looking for and we are excited to see how it goes in a smaller town, and we’re optimistic.”

In addition to nine holes of mini-golf, the Bellingham location will feature several golf-themed, tabletop games like Duffleboard™, an original game invented by Flatstick Pub.

We are going to be introducing some brand new games in Bellingham that I think will be really fun, Largent said.

The location will also have 25-30 taps of local craft beer, cider and wine and will partner with Ethan Stowell Restaurants in Seattle to offer pizza, salads and pub fare such as fries and tater-tots.

A self-described casual golfer, Largent opened the first location in Kirkland in 2014.

After earning his bachelor’s degree in business and accounting from Washington State University he worked as an accountant for 15 years before starting Flatstick.

“I came up with the idea for Flatstick in early 2013 while I was still working as an accountant,” Largent said. “I really liked the idea of having my own business so I decided to quit my job, cash in my 401K and start this.”

The Bellingham location will be 6,000 square feet plus outdoor patio space and showcase artwork by local artists.

“When we open up in a new city we like to incorporate a local flare and feel to the space,” Largent said.

The event space is open to all ages until 7 p.m., after that it’s 21 and over. The venue is also planning to be dog friendly, Largent said.

Brie Braun has been the assistant general manager at the Kirkland location for the past two years and has been with Flatstick since they first opened. Braun will be moving to Bellingham when the location opens to become the general manager.

Her goal at the new location is to build a sense of community, similar to the one she has worked to develop at the Kirkland location. “I really want to get Flatstick into doing more community events,” Braun said. “Kirkland does a lot of events and I’m hoping to do even more in Bellingham.”

Braun will be joined by Peter Seumalo who lives in Bellingham and is a bartender at the Kirkland location, “Each location kind of has its own personality,” Seumalo said. “What I appreciate about the Kirkland location and hope to bring to Bellingham is the more personal aspect.”

Prices will be similar to other locations, Largent said. Mini golf will be around $7-8 and other games should be free for the most part. Regular draft beer prices will be between $4-7 and pizzas between $13-17. Happy hour will offer $1.50 off beers and $10 pizzas.

The Pub also offers a $99 membership which includes free golf at all Flatstick locations for life plus $2 off beers, member events, and special discounts, Largent said. “We’re excited and we can’t wait to get open,” he added.