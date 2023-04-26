Golden Monk Kratom Brand Overview – Is It The Best?

Golden Monk Kratom Lowers Corticosterone Level

Kratom is a native plant of Southeast Asia. The intrinsic chemical called mitragynine is an excellent alternative to an opioid-based product that is prohibited and dangerous. An opioid is a group of drugs that activates opioid receptors to stimulate morphine-like effects. The prescribed medications, such as oxycodone and hydrocodone, are pain relievers. When used for therapeutic purposes, opioids combine with mu-opioid receptors of the neuron to lessen pain and repress cough. Symptoms of opioid overdose include severe inflammation in the respiratory system, potential respiratory arrest, coma, and death. Kratom capsules and powder is less potent to episode overdose.

Mitragynine and 7 hydroxymitragynine

Golden Monk Kratom is a high-end product manufactured in the US at an economical price. Consumers have accepted and appreciated the product for its quality and safe usage. Consumers administrating Golden Monk Kratom have experienced a suppressed longing for opioid products, thus avoiding the hazardous symptoms of opioid overdose. Kratom is effective for withdrawing from heroin, morphine, and other opioid substances and treating depression, anxiety, cough, and other medical issues. But there is no substantial clinical evidence to support these benefits. The two most active bioactive molecules found in Kratom are mitragynine and 7 hydroxymitragynine bind with opioid receptors but with no severe side effects.

American Kratom Association GMP program

Suppose you want to withdraw from heroin or other opioid-based substances. In that case, Golden Monk Kratom is an outstanding alternative, as an esteemed company with no side effects or withdrawal symptoms manufactures the product. The compounds used in Golden Monk Kratom are certified by the American Kratom Association GMP program. Golden Monk institutes its creditworthiness and genuineness by being one of the platinum funders of AKA.

Stimulates opioid receptors

According to scientists, Kratom is an opioid resembling substance as it stimulates opioid receptors of neurons. In moderate dosage, it acts like a stimulant, but in high dosage, it is a pain suppressor like opioids and can be addictive after prolonged exposure. In Southeast Asian countries, Kratom has been used in traditional medicine to treat various ailments such as depression, anxiety, diarrhea, exhaustion, pain, and muscle cramp.

Bioactive ingredients

Golden Monk Kratom capsule and powder contains bioactive ingredients such as Bali and Maeng Da Kratom, Sumatra, Malay, Thai, Indo, Borneo, Hulu Kapuas, and Bentuangie Kratom. All components are organic Kratom, safe and officially permitted, manufactured in facilities in the US, and sourced from Indonesia. The product in grind form comes in 250,500 and 1000 grams and capsules in 250, 500, 1000, and 2000 units per bottle. The price tag of Golden Monk Kratom varies from $39.99 to US$244.99 with a thirty-day money-back guarantee. Each product undergoes strict quality inspection for potency and safety. After vigorous supervision, the products are launched in the market. Golden Monk Company was founded in 2016 in Las Vegas with a strong presence in the Kratom supplement market.

Kratom Consumer Protection Act

Kratom is not permitted in many US states and other countries, including Australia, Israel, Finland, Sweden, and other regions. Kratom products are manufactured and marketed in US states where consumption is legal. The American Kratom Association advocated for the legitimacy of Kratom products in many forms and appealed for a conference with FDA in 2018, but the authority should have addressed it. In 2018 Georgia adopted the Kratom Consumer Protection Act, and Arizona, Oregon, and Utah followed in their footsteps. In Ohio, Kratom is still legal despite many prohibiting proposals. All Kratom vendors follow AKA GMP program complying with third-party testing and regular audits, ensuring quality and potency.

White vein, green vein, and red vein

The Golden Monk Kratom capsules are available on the creator’s official website and come in three different varieties; white vein, green vein, and red vein Kratom pills. The white vein Borneo Kratom is the most popular strain. It enhances one’s physical and mental energy. The green vein is extracted from high-quality Malaysian Kratom with a broad spectrum of benefits. Red Maeng Da Kratom is the most potent one with a high concentration of alkaloid content. Maeng Da Kratom powder is another most sought-after product from the house of Golden Monk and comes in three color varieties green, red, and white. The alkaloid content in dry Kratom products ranges from 0.5 to 1.5%. In the Thai strain, mitragynine is the most plentiful component.

Red Vein Kratom powder

The Red Vein Kratom powder extracted from red vein Bali Kratom is highly effective in treating opioid addiction and easing withdrawal symptoms of morphine and ethanol. It may have the potency to act as a hunger and antidepressant suppressant. In animal studies, Kratom lowers corticosterone levels in mice, a 21-carbon steroid hormone that plays a significant role in depression. The Red Vein Kratom powder from Golden Monk provides consumers with a broad spectrum of health benefits. It acts as a mild sedative beneficial to people who have insomnia. The product enhances mental alertness and attention and acts as a hunger suppressant inhibiting the hypothalamus part of the brain responsible for hunger and craving.

Green Vein Kratom powder

The Green Vein Kratom powder from Golden Monk is an apex-selling product available in capsules and powder. Consumers prefer the green variant strain as it makes you more energetic and alert and performs like a stimulant. Depending on the dosage, it can act as a sedative giving you a sense of calmness and relieving anxiety symptoms. The White Vein Kratom powder elevates your physical energy and endurance, and most variants in this segment are white Bali and Sumatra Kratom. The outstanding quality control practiced at Golden Monk facilities ensures each product is safe and potent for all users. The Kratom strains are sourced from cultivation where no pesticides or insecticides are sprayed during crop growing.

Dosage below 5 grams

Golden Monk Kratom products are crafted from high-quality strains with minimal side effects. Still, pregnant and lactating women and people suffering from the chronic disease on medication are not advised to consume the product. People exposed to opioids for prolonged periods become dependent on the drug and experience horrid physical symptoms like profuse sweating, trembling, and longing when they cease taking it. This process is known as withdrawal; Golden Monk Kratom products ease these symptoms and help the person to quit opioids entirely in the long run. FDA does not approve kratom dosage, but research suggests dosage below 5 grams acts as a stimulant as caffeine. A higher dosage of between 5 to 15 grams relieves chronic pain symptoms.