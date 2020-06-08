Grant program powers back-to-business advertising

While Sue and Todd Janner’s power equipment business was able to provide customers with essential services throughout the recent shutdown, it wasn’t easy.

Many small businesses like Siskun Power Equipment had to find cost-savings in some areas that they could apply to others. Often advertising was one of those early cost-savings measures, but now that it’s time to get their message out again, Sound Publishing has the solution.

The publisher of 43 print and online publications in Washington and Alaska has launched a new program specifically designed to help local companies spread the news: They are open for business.

The key is matching advertising grants from Sound Publishing to businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Up to $1 million in grants will be distributed in June, July and August through the media company’s Local Business Marketing Grant Program, says Josh O’Connor, president of Sound Publishing.

“Whether it’s the jobs they create, or the services they bring, small business are the heartbeat of our neighborhoods.

For the Janners, longtime print advertisers, the Local Business Marketing Grant Program was a way to welcome back existing customers, and reach new markets through high-impact digital advertising, Sue says.

“The program shows Sound Publishing is thinking outside the box for their customers. The grant has allowed us to do more advertising to pick up our business, and explore new advertising options we hadn’t tried before.”

Here’s how it works:

Matching advertising credits – Monthly grants will range from $500 to $20,000 and provide matching advertising credits. The credits can be used for Sound print and digital publications. For example, a company interested in spending $1,000 for advertising would be eligible for a $1,000 credit.

Monthly grants will range from $500 to $20,000 and provide matching advertising credits. The credits can be used for Sound print and digital publications. For example, a company interested in spending $1,000 for advertising would be eligible for a $1,000 credit. Apply online, in minutes – The program’s online application should take just a few minutes to complete; simply fill in the application at soundpublishing.com/grantapplication and request a grant amount. Sound Publishing will review the application and respond with a decision in two business days, says Carrie Radcliff, advertising director of The Daily Herald in Everett. There are no restrictions on the type or size of businesses that can apply.

Once approved, the Sound team will work with clients to develop a campaign to get their message out to the people who need to see it: their potential customers. Businesses have until the end of June to apply for the matching advertising grants.

“Our program is one more way Sound Media looks to strengthen our communities, one business at a time,” O’Connor says.

To start building your “open for business” campaign today, visit soundpublishing.com/grantapplication.