Kerassentials Reviews – Does It Work? What They Won’t Tell You Before Buy!

Some skin ailments and infections are pretty annoying, and if left untreated, these can lead to further complications, affecting your social life and self-esteem. At the same time, there are various OTC solutions for treating toenail infections, but not all are effective. Many of these products only bring temporary relief. Some users have complained about aggravated skin ailments after using some such effects. If you want long-term relief from such skin infections, check out Kerassentials oil.

The basics of Kerassentials oil

This unique and powerful natural oil supplement was developed to fight and eliminate germs causing foot fungal infections. It ends the menace of foot smell, brittle, pale yellow nails, and eroding nail layers. The oil contains a blend of potent herbs and natural ingredients that work together to eliminate pathogens leading to fungal infections in the toenail region. Besides, these natural herbs and extracts are laden with antioxidants. They fetch you additional skin benefits in the long run.

So, how does it work?

Kerassentials oil contains a mix of 8 different natural oils. After getting inside skin layers, these ingredients work on the germs and pathogens. Applying the concoction on the toes and foot skin gets soaked inside the skin layer. The herbal oils help regenerate fresh skin layers in the affected areas, and you get rid of ugly-looking nails and fingers.

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



What is it made of?

Kerassentials oil is developed with several natural and herbal extracts.

Lavender Oil- This essential oil, used extensively in aromatherapy products, is known for its calming effects. It has antioxidants and so nourishes skin and nails very well. It helps enhance the cuticles.

This essential oil, used extensively in aromatherapy products, is known for its calming effects. It has antioxidants and so nourishes skin and nails very well. It helps enhance the cuticles. Clove Buds- This well-known kitchen herb is aromatic and laden with antioxidants. Its robust antibacterial properties help eliminate the development of new fungus spores.

This well-known kitchen herb is aromatic and laden with antioxidants. Its robust antibacterial properties help eliminate the development of new fungus spores. Manuka Honey- This honey is famous for its strong antibacterial properties. It is perfect for treating multiple fungal infections. It also nourishes the skin around your toenails.

This honey is famous for its strong antibacterial properties. It is perfect for treating multiple fungal infections. It also nourishes the skin around your toenails. Flaxseed Oil- This oil is rich in nutrients like thiamine and Omega-3 fatty acid. It aids in the growth of nails and hair. It also tackles damages caused by oxidation and inflammation.

This oil is rich in nutrients like thiamine and Omega-3 fatty acid. It aids in the growth of nails and hair. It also tackles damages caused by oxidation and inflammation. Almond Oil- This oil is a well-known hydrating agent. Its vitamins and minerals keep your foot skin well nourished.

This oil is a well-known hydrating agent. Its vitamins and minerals keep your foot skin well nourished. Chia seeds- These seeds are used a lot in skin health-boosting supplements. It contains Omega-3 fatty acids that fetch you additional health benefits. Your skin and nail health receives a boost.

These seeds are used a lot in skin health-boosting supplements. It contains Omega-3 fatty acids that fetch you additional health benefits. Your skin and nail health receives a boost. Aloe vera Leaf Extract- Aloe Vera is a perfect hydrating agent, used in skincare since ancient times. Its antibacterial properties help in treating skin infections.

Aloe Vera is a perfect hydrating agent, used in skincare since ancient times. Its antibacterial properties help in treating skin infections. Tea tree oil- This oil is known for its strong antibacterial properties. Its presence in this oil helps in thwarting fungal growth in the toenails.

This oil is known for its strong antibacterial properties. Its presence in this oil helps in thwarting fungal growth in the toenails. Vitamin E- DL-alpha tocopherol, a stabilized version of vitamin E, is there in Kerassentials. This powerful antioxidant fights fungal ailments and reverses aging effects on the skin.

DL-alpha tocopherol, a stabilized version of vitamin E, is there in Kerassentials. This powerful antioxidant fights fungal ailments and reverses aging effects on the skin. Undecylenic acid- This is a critical ingredient in Kerassentials oil. It helps neutralize and eliminate the pathogens causing fungal infections.

Reasons to Choose Kerassentials Oil over competing products

It would help if you opted for this toenail fungal infection solution for the following reasons:

The product has several herbs and natural extracts with strong antimicrobial properties.

It is suitable for eradicating germs leading to fungal nail infections.

This helps in making your skin glossy and firmer.

It does not have side effects, as per the company.

Using it is easy and takes a few minutes.

A 60-day refund scheme covers you.

The company manufactures in a high-quality FDA-backed setup.

What about the safety aspects?

You must know the safety aspect before buying any skin infection treatment solution. The brand selling this product says it is safe. Suited for both genders, it can be used by people from multiple age groups coping with fungal infections affecting the toenails. It comes sans any allergens and toxic chemicals. Even online user reviews are in its favor.

How much do I have to pay?

You cannot overlook toenail fungal infections for sure. However, at the same time, you have to check if the solution you will use will suit your wallet. Kerassentials oil will only tax your purse a little. The company offers it in some packages. However, you should order on the company website to get the genuine product delivered to your address.

If you buy a single bottle worth a month’s usage, the cost is $69.

For the 90 days supply set, the price is $59 per bottle.

To obtain 180 days’ supply, the cost per bottle is reduced to $49.

For all these packages, you get free shipping. You get a 60-day extended refund offer with the product-which gives you peace of mind.

How to use it?

Using Kerassentials oil takes a few minutes per day.

First, you need to wash your legs and nails satisfactorily.

Then apply the oil using a brush applicator.

Please apply it after a foot bath.

Allow it to get soaked by skin and nails.

You can apply the oil thrice or four times per day.

How effective is it- as per scientific findings?

Kerassentials contain several natural ingredients, and these are known for their robust antibacterial and antifungal attributes. The company itself has yet to carry out studies, but there are other study findings on the efficacy of these herbs in battling fungal infections. Ingredients like Lavender essential oil and Clove Buds are robust antifungal agents. Its main ingredient, undecylenic acid, has been studied, and findings indicate its antimicrobial effects.

The product is effective at battling fungal infections. However, it may take longer to work on some users based on the type and history of infections.

Summing it up

Kerassentials oil appears to be a good option for the victims of toenail fungal infections. Its powerful natural antifungal ingredients help eliminate germs causing skin and nail infections. The formulation lacks any stimulants or allergens. The brand has kept the pricing lower, and you get discounts on bulk orders too. The refund policy is reassuring.