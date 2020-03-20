Lighthouse Mission’s Drop-In Center temporarily moves to Bellingham High School

Lighthouse Mission Ministries is partnering with Whatcom Unified Command and Bellingham School District, to temporarily relocate its Drop-In Center for people experiencing homelessness. The Drop-In Center at 1013 W Holly will be moved to Bellingham High School. A combined effort between the City of Bellingham, Whatcom County Health Department, Bellingham School District and Lighthouse Mission Ministries, the shelter will be moving today.

“Our community came together to figure out a solution so the Drop-In Center will safely serve our neighbors experiencing homelessness. Many hands were involved and I’m incredibly grateful for those partnerships,” executive director of Lighthouse Mission Ministries, Hans Erchinger-Davis said in a press release.

The additional space in Bellingham High Schools auditorium will accommodate up to 200 people, and follow recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control, Whatcom County Health Department and the State of Washington such as maintain the six-foot distancing mandate, offer showers and provide separate quarantine space if needed.

All Washington state schools are closed until April 24. Access for Drop-In Center will be through the Ohio Street entrance of the high school, which is away from residential areas. According to Lighthouse Mission Ministries, there are no registered sex offenders currently staying at the Drop-In Center, and there won’t be any at the high school. No religious participation requirement to receive services, but voluntary Prayer and bible studies will be offered at the temporary Drop-In Center, Erchinger-Davis said in a press release.

Lighthouse Mission Ministries is a privately funded and operated nonprofit and is asking the public to donate financial support for the increased costs due to COVID-19 responses and the food, shelter and care that are being provided at its facilities. Supplemental contract staff is being hired for the 24/7 facility to support LMM funds being stretched due to the relocation and increased demand for workers, Erchinger-Davis said in a press release.

“Support is especially needed during this time of uncertainty,” Erchinger-Davis said in a press release. “The best way the public can help right now is to donate financially to provide for the essential needs of some of our most vulnerable neighbors.”

If you have questions or concerns about the shelter relocation, contact Jessica Hess at:

contact@thelighthousemission.org or 360-733-5120, ext. 103. Donations may be made by calling (360) 671-1562 or visiting www.thelighthousemission.org.