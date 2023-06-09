Neurorise Reviews – Is It the Best Hearing Support Supplement or Fake Pills?

Tinnitus Supplements or ear health supplements are exclusive dietary supplements designed to counter issues like hearing loss and help you maintain healthy hearing function. In a world where everyone is exposed to loud noise, these herbal remedies are a way to combat hearing loss.

Top Tinnitus Symptoms Relief And Hearing Support Products Reviewed

Following are the top-rated tinnitus supplements you can add to your daily lifestyle to improve hearing and physical performance:

NeuroRise

Cortexi

SonoFit

Silencil

NeuroRise

Ingredients Used: Catuaba, Niacin, Red Asian ginseng, Cayenne fruit, Muira puama, and others.

Serving Per Bottle: 30

Price: It starts at $69/bottle.

Shipping Charges: Free US shipping on the 90 and 180-day supply packages.

Money-Back Guarantee: 60 days.

What’s Unique About It: A unique ear and brain health-supporting supplement.

NeuroRise is one of the popular and best tinnitus supplements that help you experience 360-degree hearing and, at the same time, counter issues like memory loss. Steve Brown, a prevalent personality in research and medicine, formulates the supplement. The supplement is known to have various health benefits ranging from your brain to the ear.

The nutritional supplement has been manufactured in a GMP-certified facility and has followed every necessary purity standard. It is non-GMO and gluten-free and is known to provide its users with a reduced risk of hearing loss. It is gentle in its working nature yet powerful enough to combat hearing loss and other hearing problems.

Benefits Of Using NeuroRise

NeuroRise helps to support healthy hearing.

It provides you with supreme mental clarity.

The natural formula helps in reducing tinnitus symptoms.

It sustains memory formation by countering factors leading to memory loss.

NeuroRise helps to improve blood flow toward your inner ear.

It fights unhealthy inflammation and supports auditory and mental health.

How Does NeuroRise Work?

NeuroRise consists of natural ingredients like ginkgo biloba, muira puama, catuaba, cayenne fruit, niacin, and others that have been around for decades. They have been through multiple clinical trials and tests before being approved to be added to this effective ear health-boosting formula.

This nutritional supplement reduces the unhealthy inflammation in your body, which damages the blood vessels disrupting the free flow of blood into your inner ear and brain. By channeling and improving the blood flow toward your ear and brain, it delivers ample oxygen and improves your hearing health.

On the other hand, with its neuroprotective properties, NeuroRise helps to boost your brain health. It counters inflammation that might harm your memory cells and improves your mental sharpness and acuity.

What Do Customer Reviews Say About NeuroRise?

Jack B., one of the satisfied customers of NeuroRise, writes in his review,

“I treasure my peace and quiet more than anything. So I’m well aware of just how important ear health is. Knowing that by taking NeuroRise, I’m feeding my hearing these essential nutrients helps me fall asleep and sleep better at night. Definitely give this one a try.”

Another happy user Jim D. writes,

“I actually took NeuroRise on the recommendation of a friend after I’d already tried everything else. Let me tell you – nothing on the market compares to this. I’m three months in, my mind is sharp, and the mental fog has lifted!”

Cortexi

Ingredients Used: Grape seed, Green tea, Maca root, Panax ginseng, Astragalus, Capsicum annuum, and others.

Serving Per Bottle: 60ml.

Price: It starts at $69/bottle.

Shipping Charges: Only on the 30-day supply package.

Money-Back Guarantee: 60 days.

What’s Unique About It: One of the popular tinnitus supplements in the liquid form helps to counter noise-induced hearing loss.

Cortexi is one of the famous natural tinnitus supplements that has gained a vast customer base. Created by Jonathan Miller, the formula of this hearing health supplement consists of potent ingredients that have been known to relieve tinnitus symptoms for years now. There are hundreds of people out there that have age-related hearing loss and obstruction in normal hearing.

Cortexi has been prepared in an FDA-registered facility following all the required purity measures. At every manufacturing step, strict guidance has been adhered to to ensure that this supplement helps improve hearing and overall health.

Benefits Of Using This Ear Health Supplement

The supplement helps to support healthy inflammation.

With its natural formula, it helps in channeling blood flow toward your ears.

It supports your hearing health and reduces the chances of you developing hearing loss.

Rich in antioxidants, it helps in treating chronic tinnitus.

The formula supports your energy levels.

How Does This Ear Health Supplement Work?

Enriched with natural ingredients like grape seeds, green tea, maca root, panax ginseng, and others, Cortexi is one of the popular herbal remedies for transmitting sound signals from your ear to your brain in a smooth way. The all-natural antioxidant-rich formula makes up the needed nutrient intake to reduce hearing loss risk.

By taking this supplement daily in the required dosage, you will be able to get rid of your hearing aids and smoothen the flow of sound signals from your ears to your brain. By channeling the blood flow toward your inner ear, the supplement helps reduce the chances of hearing loss by countering the factors leading to ear infections or sensorineural hearing loss.

What Do Customer Reviews Say About This Tinnitus Supplement?

One of the users of Cortexi named, Gary V., writes in his review,

“It’s only been three weeks since I started taking Cortexi, but I love how easy it is to take and how well it works to support my mental sharpness. I put a couple of drops in my morning coffee and just go on my way. I’ve even shared my supply with a few friends, and they’re already coming back for more!”

Another happy user name Sam W. from Huston notes,

“Cortexi did wonders to support my healthy hearing. I work as an audio engineer, so protecting my ears against loud noise is a must. Go for the 6-bottle pack – it’s the best investment you’ll ever make.”

SonoFit

Ingredients: Garlic oil, Olive oil, Lavender oil, Mullein, Pumpkin seed oil, Tea tree oil, and others.

Serving Per Bottle: 30ml.

Price: It starts at $69/bottle.

Shipping Charges: Free shipping on all packages.

Money-Back Guarantee: 60 days.

What’s Unique About It: One of the popular tinnitus supplements is known as an inner ear bandage.

SonoFit, known for its unique and effective liquid formula, is another popular name on this list. It is one of the most in-demand tinnitus supplements owing to its blend of ingredients that have helped to relieve tinnitus symptoms in hundreds of its users. Based on the research that suggests inflammation is the root cause of tinnitus symptoms, the liquid formula of this supplement has been exclusively designed to heal the same.

As per this hearing health support supplement’s creators, users can relieve symptoms naturally and effortlessly. With the daily use of it, they will be able to listen to their favorite music, movies, or podcasts without any obstruction caused by tinnitus symptoms which can ultimately lead to noise-induced hearing loss.

Benefits Of Using This Hearing Support Supplement

The formula helps to counter the risk of hearing loss by reducing irritations.

It keeps your eardrum hydrated.

The supplement promotes a healthy inflammatory response.

It helps to clear ear wax and reduces ear infections.

With its calming properties, it provides tinnitus relief and aids in tinnitus treatment.

SonoFit helps to improve hearing by preventing earaches.

How Does This Hearing Support Supplement Work?

SonoFit works on a scientific theory in which research suggests that the root cause of tinnitus is the loss of ear drum elasticity due to unhealthy inflammation. This inflammation is triggered by the immune system when exposed to any new threat that a toxic compound can start.

This response of your immune system leads to the risk of hearing loss, which can be age-related or noise-induced. The inflammatory response damages your ear’s health and leads to complications. To counter the same, the formula of SonoFit has been enriched with eight special high-quality natural oils and plant extracts.

All of them working together helps reduce the chances of developing hearing loss or sudden sensorineural hearing loss by lowering the unhealthy inflammatory response of your immune system. They also channel the blood flow toward your inner ear leading to a better oxygen supply. Rich in antioxidants, it also helps flush out toxins and provides tinnitus relief better than other supplements for hearing.

What Do Customer Reviews Say About SonoFit?

Emma Lane, who is one of the verified users of SonoFit, writes in her review,

“Everyone should have this product! It feels like my hearing is so much better and sharper. Also, it feels like my vertigo is gone too, which is amazing. I love SonoFit. I can’t recommend it enough!”

Another happy customer, Stanley O’Neal, writes,

“I’m finally able to have long and interesting conversations with my friends without having to read their lips. Thank God for SonoFit. I don’t even wanna think what I would’ve done without it.”

Silencil

Ingredients Used: Oat straw, Hawthorn berry, Skullcap, GABA, L-theanine, etc.

Serving Per Bottle: 30.

Price: It starts at $69/bottle.

Shipping Charges: Only on the 30-day supply bottle.

Money-Back Guarantee: 60 days.

What’s Unique About It: One of the well-known and best tinnitus supplements for providing tinnitus relief naturally and easily.

Silencil has been developed after years and years of research and clinical trials by someone who has been through hell because of the constant ringing in his inner ear. Henry Sandres experienced tinnitus for years and was almost driven insane because of the same. He devised an effective and innovative formula to counter the symptoms and relieve tinnitus.

Silencil has helped several people reduce the risk of hearing loss by supplementing their bodies with essential vitamins and minerals. From channeling blood flow towards your inner ear to lowering the risk of developing hearing loss, it got everything covered in its veggie capsules.

Benefits Of Consuming This Hearing Protection Supplement

It helps in reducing the unhealthy inflammation in your brain.

It facilitates the smooth flow and decoding of sound signals from your ear to your brain.

The natural formula helps optimize your nervous system and enables you to improve hearing.

The formula makes for the needed nutrient intake needed to combat hearing loss.

It promotes healthy hearing function and supports ear health.

Silencil aids in tinnitus treatment.

The formula also supports heart health.

How Does This Hearing Protection Supplement Work?

Silencil is one of the nutritional supplements that work by focusing on the leading cause of tinnitus that lies in your brain. As per the creators, the leading cause of inner ear ringing and buzzing is due to the brain’s damaged and weakened nervous tissues.

This ultimately obstructs transmitting sound signals from your ear to the brain. Because of this issue, you are exposed to noise-induced hearing loss or age-related hearing loss. Your hearing health deteriorates, and the risk of developing chronic tinnitus increases.

To counter all of it, the formula of Silencil was put together. Consisting of ingredients like GABA, ashwagandha, hawthorn berry that works better than vitamin C, and others, the supplement supports your hearing health incredibly.

What Do Customer Reviews Say About This Hearing Protection Supplement?

James R., one of the satisfied customers of Silencil, writes,

“I saw your method and said NO WAY. I mean, all the research was there, the science is 100% accurate, and up to this day, I know all this, and yet, I still can’t believe that after eight painful years, I no longer have to listen to that constant life wrecking sound in my head. THANK YOU a million times! You saved my life!”

Another 61-year-old user Arthur K writes,

“This is unreal! The noise stopped! That hellish noise stopped! Oh God, I can’t believe it. Thank you so much! No more stress, zero anxiety! I know what you’ve been through. Henry, I truly do. Thanks so much for sharing this with people like me!”

How Did We Rank The Top Tinnitus Supplements?

Following are the factors we considered to rank the best tinnitus supplements for hearing:

Clinically Researched Ingredients And Dosage

A formula created with well-researched vitamins and minerals is much better. Here, we have ranked the best tinnitus supplements enriched with clinically proven ingredients like ginseng, a traditional Chinese medicine used for reducing the risk of hearing loss for years.

All the supplements here are safe for your use and will show effective results to support hearing health when backed up with a healthy diet.

Formulated By Audiologists Or Other Specialists

The best tinnitus supplements are formulated by audiologists or a health care professional or approved by a medical advisory board. Here, we have specially handpicked and shortlisted the supplements for a hearing aid approved by a medical board and formulated under strict conditions in a GMP-certified facility.

If I feel bothered when you are exposed to loud noises, taking a good tinnitus supplement is necessary to ensure a suitable hearing threshold and overall health. Taking any supplements above can improve hearing and heart health.

Ease Of Use

As per the opinions of several customers, liquid tinnitus supplements are much better than capsules. Here, we have listed the supplements for hearing in pill or liquid form. You can choose from them as per your needs and budget.

Duration Of Relief Provided

Some of the best tinnitus supplements relieve tinnitus for several weeks, while others don’t even sustain it for a few days. To help, we listed the top tinnitus supplements to provide hearing support and reduce the hearing loss risk for longer.

Third-Party Testing

Third-party testing is another crucial ranking factor we took into consideration. Through this, we sorted out the supplements that followed all the necessary purity standards and had an effective blend.

All the top tinnitus supplements ranked above will help you counter the factors leading to hearing loss naturally and effectively. Back the intake with a healthy diet, and you will be able to aid your tinnitus treatment efficiently.

Editor’s Pick – Which Hearing Supplement Did We Like Most?

Indeed, many tinnitus supplements are available in the market, and here we have ranked some of them. But our favorite choice is NeuroRise, which reduces hearing loss risk and supports your memory health. Here are some primary reasons it is our top choice for reducing tinnitus symptoms:

NeuroRise Has An Effective and Innovative Ear Health Formula

Hearing loss is a problem that comes with both external and natural factors. Most people have noise-induced hearing loss due to loud noises, age-related hearing loss, or sudden sensorineural hearing loss.

NeuroRise has an innovative ear health formula enriched with natural ingredients like catuaba, red Asian ginseng, cayenne fruit, and other potent extracts. Soothing the inflammation inside your inner ear will sort your hearing problems like hearing loss.

NeuroRise Offers Award-Winning Bonus Products

There are many tinnitus supplements out there that offer bonus products. But NeuroRise is a unique supplement that offers its users award-winning and globally recognized bonus products. It provides two bonus products:

Hear Like A Pro – Simple methods to counter factors of hearing loss like tinnitus.

Powerful Ways To Sharpen Your Memory – Science-backed meditation techniques and methods that will boost your memory.

Both of these will provide you with natural hearing protection and reduce the usage of artificial hearing aids.

NeuroRise Helps To Maintain Mental Acuity

Unlike other tinnitus supplements, NeuroRise helps stabilize mental acuity and boost your memory sharpness. Enriched with unique ingredients, such as niacin, muira puama, catuaba, and others, the supplement has neuroprotective properties that help smooth the coordination between your ear and brain.

This ultimately boosts your hearing health and your mental acuity at the same time. When taken with a balanced diet, i.e., a diet rich in vitamin C, folic acid, or sweet potatoes, you will be able to experience the maximum potential of NeuroRise.

NeuroRise Provides Relief From Chronic Tinnitus Symptoms

Tinnitus treatment is always a hassle and exposes you to several life-threatening conditions. It can be effortlessly sorted with NeuroRise as it is one of the best nutritional supplements that reduce the chances of hearing loss or ear infections in your inner ear and boosts your brain health.

It is essential to remember the root cause of tinnitus lies in your brain. With NeuroRise, the oxygen supply in your brain cells is accurate as the blood flow is optimal. This reduces the chances of unhealthy inflammation and improves sleep quality by making it easier to fall asleep with the ringing gone.

NeuroRise Comes With Hundreds Of Positive Reviews From Satisfied Customers

Unlike other supplements, NeuroRise has the most positive reviews and ratings. It is one of the best tinnitus supplements that are both highly rated and reviewed. Forming a vast customer base, the supplement has won the hearts of millions.

The credit goes to its natural formula that counters issues like tinnitus, hearing loss, high blood pressure, memory loss, etc.

Does Science Back The Ingredients In The Best Tinnitus Supplements?

Hearing loss has become a common problem affecting millions worldwide as we age. While hearing aids are a popular solution, many consider hearing support supplements an alternative. But does science back the ingredients in these supplements?

Let’s take a closer look.

Folic Acid

Folic acid is a synthetic form of folate, a water-soluble B vitamin naturally found in many foods and dietary supplements.

Recent studies have shown that folic acid can also support hearing health. A study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that individuals with higher levels of folic acid in their blood had a lower risk of age-related hearing loss.

It has been shown to support healthy blood pressure levels as well. A study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association found that folic acid supplementation reduced systolic blood pressure in individuals with hypertension. Folic acid helps lower the blood’s homocysteine levels, a risk factor for high blood pressure.

Several studies back the effectiveness of folic acid in supporting hearing health and blood pressure. A study found that folic acid supplementation reduced the risk of stroke in individuals with high blood pressure.

Vitamin C

Vitamin C is essential for the growth, development, and repair of all body tissues and plays a crucial role in many bodily functions, including the immune system, collagen production, and iron absorption.

A study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that higher vitamin C intake was associated with a lower risk of hearing loss in women. The study followed over 65,000 women for 22 years and found that those who consumed more vitamin C had a 25% lower risk of hearing loss than those who consumed less.

Another study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that higher vitamin C intake was associated with lower blood pressure levels in adults. The study followed over 3,000 adults and found that those who consumed more vitamin C had lower systolic and diastolic blood pressure levels than those who consumed less.

Sweet Potatoes

Sweet potatoes contain a high level of antioxidants, which can help prevent oxidative damage in the body. Oxidative damage is a process that occurs when free radicals are produced in the body, which can cause damage to cells and tissues.

This damage can contribute to hearing loss and other health conditions. By consuming sweet potatoes, you can help protect your body from oxidative damage and prevent hearing loss.

Astragalus

One of how astragalus can help prevent hearing loss is by boosting the immune system. The herb contains polysaccharides, which have been shown to stimulate the immune system and increase the production of white blood cells. This helps the body fight off infections that can cause hearing loss.

Good blood flow to the inner ear is essential for maintaining healthy hearing. Astragalus has been shown to improve blood flow by dilating blood vessels, increasing the supply of oxygen and nutrients to the inner ear. This can help prevent hearing loss caused by poor blood flow.

Muira Puama

Muira puama also improves blood flow to the ear. This is important because the hair cells in the ear require a constant supply of oxygen and nutrients to function correctly. When blood flow to the ear is restricted, these cells can become damaged, leading to hearing loss. It helps improve blood flow to the ear, ensuring the hair cells receive the oxygen and nutrients they need to function correctly.

It also boosts the immune system. A robust immune system is essential for preventing ear infections that can lead to hearing loss. Increasing the immune system, muira puama can help prevent infections and protect the ear from damage.

Catuaba Bark

Several studies have investigated the effectiveness of catuaba bark in preventing hearing loss and supporting ear function. One study published in the International Journal of Audiology found that this extract can help improve hearing in people with hearing loss.

The study involved 30 participants who received catuaba bark extract for six months. The results showed a significant improvement in hearing in the participants who received the extract compared to those who received a placebo.

Another study published in the Brazilian Journal of Otorhinolaryngology found that catuaba bark extract can help prevent hearing loss caused by noise exposure. The study involved rats exposed to loud noise, and the results showed that the rats given catuaba bark extract had better hearing than those who did not receive the extract.

Grape Seed Extract

Grape Seed extract has been found to have numerous health benefits, including improving hearing health. One of the ways that grape seed extract works to boost hearing health is by promoting a healthy immune system.

The immune system plays a crucial role in protecting the body against infections and diseases, including those that can affect the ears and cause hearing loss. By supporting the immune system, grape seed extract can help to prevent and reduce the risk of ear infections and other issues that can impact hearing.

In addition to promoting a healthy immune system, grape seed extract contains powerful antioxidants that can protect against oxidative stress and inflammation. These two factors have been linked to hearing loss and other ear-related issues.

Cayenne Pepper

Cayenne pepper is known for its spicy flavor and is a popular ingredient in many dishes, mainly Mexican and Indian cuisine. It is also used in traditional medicine practices for its healing properties.

Cayenne pepper contains capsaicin, which has been shown to promote blood flow and reduce inflammation. This is important for ear function because the ear relies on a healthy blood supply to function correctly. Ear inflammation can lead to hearing loss and other problems.

A study published in the International Journal of Audiology found that cayenne pepper can help mitigate the risks of hearing loss in individuals exposed to loud noises. The study showed that participants who took cayenne pepper supplements had better hearing function and less damage to their inner ear than those who did not.

GABA

GABA has been shown to help boost the immune system by increasing the production of white blood cells that help to fight off infection and disease. This can be particularly important for individuals at risk of hearing loss due to chronic ear infections or other illnesses.

By strengthening the immune system, GABA can help prevent these types of infections from occurring and reduce the risk of hearing loss.

It has also been shown to help improve blood flow to the inner ear, which is critical for maintaining healthy hearing function. By increasing blood flow to the inner ear, GABA can help deliver essential nutrients and oxygen to the hair cells responsible for transmitting sound signals to the brain. This can help improve overall hearing function and reduce hearing loss risk due to poor blood flow.

Oat Straw

One of the critical ways oat straws can help promote ear function is by improving blood flow to the ears. This is important because the ears rely on a steady oxygen supply and nutrients to function correctly.

Another way that it can help to promote ear health is by reducing inflammation in the ears. Inflammation is a common cause of hearing loss; many factors, including infections, allergies, and exposure to loud noises, can cause it. Oat straw contains anti-inflammatory compounds, which can help reduce ear inflammation and protect against hearing loss.

In addition to these benefits, it can also help improve overall brain function, which is essential for maintaining healthy hearing. The brain plays a crucial role in processing sound, and any damage to it can lead to hearing loss. It contains compounds that can improve brain function, including memory, attention, and concentration.

Final Verdict- Do They Truly Cure Sensorineural Hearing Loss?

Taking supplements for hearing daily backed up with a balanced diet can be a good and effective addition to your daily lifestyle. There are hundreds of them out there, and here we have shortlisted some of the best tinnitus supplements that will provide hearing protection against loud noise.

Factors like zinc deficiency also lead to aspects of hearing loss. By taking supplements like NeuroRise regularly, you can treat your tinnitus symptoms and optimize your ear health, as it is one of the essential factors of the human body.