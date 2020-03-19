New director of sales for the Best Western Plus Bellingham Airport Hotel, Fox Hall Events Center

Carolyn Gill was recently announced as the director of sales for the Best Western Plus Bellingham Airport Hotel and the Fox Hall Events Center. Gill has worked in Bellingham’s hospitality industry for the past six years and is a long time resident of Bellingham.

Gill will now manage corporate accounts, group reservations for teams, weddings and more. Gill will also handle meeting room rentals for the Best Western Plus Bellingham Airport Hotel which has 132 rooms.

“It’s like a new hotel with the recent multimillion-dollar renovation,” Gill said in a press release. “I know how to take care of clients with a high level of service.”

The Fox Hall Events Center is located at 1661 W. Bakerview Road and the Best Western Plus Bellingham Airport Hotel is at 3985 Bennett Drive. Both are managed by Providence Hospitality Partners. You can contact Gill at (360) 676-7700 or visit www.bwairporthotel.com or www.bellinghamfoxhall.com.