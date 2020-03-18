No visitors allowed at PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center until further notice

With the goal of protecting patients, their loved ones and caregivers during the COVID-19 pandemic PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center is strategically and rigorously restricting the number of people who enter its facility. As of March 17, visitors are not allowed to enter the medical center. Special exceptions with be determined on a case-by-case basis. During this time of restricted access, loved ones are encouraged to hospitalized patients via smart-phone applications like FaceTime, WhatsApp or Skype. Visit peacehealth.org/coronavirus for the latest news at PeaceHealth, as well as helpful education and prevention resources related to COVID-19.