Business Briefs

No visitors allowed at PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center until further notice

With the goal of protecting patients, their loved ones and caregivers during the COVID-19 pandemic PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center...

by BBJ Staff

With the goal of protecting patients, their loved ones and caregivers during the COVID-19 pandemic PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center is strategically and rigorously restricting the number of people who enter its facility. As of March 17, visitors are not allowed to enter the medical center. Special exceptions with be determined on a case-by-case basis. During this time of restricted access, loved ones are encouraged to hospitalized patients via smart-phone applications like FaceTime, WhatsApp or Skype. Visit peacehealth.org/coronavirus for the latest news at PeaceHealth, as well as helpful education and prevention resources related to COVID-19.

Related Stories

Lighthouse Mission’s Drop-In Center temporarily moves to Bellingham High School
 By BBJ Staff
Whatcom County philanthropies to raise emergency funds in response to COVID-19
Whatcom County philanthropies to raise emergency funds in response to COVID-19
 By BBJ Staff
BECU to open financial center in Bellingham
BECU to open financial center in Bellingham
 By BBJ Staff
Businesses experiencing economic loss due to COVID-19 asked to submit Economic Injury Worksheet
Businesses experiencing economic loss due to COVID-19 asked to submit Economic Injury Worksheet
 By BBJ Staff
ADVERTISE
IN BBJ
TODAY
LEARN MORE