NuBeam Supersmile Teeth Whitening Strips Kit Review – Safe Product or Cheap Brand?

A brighter, healthy smile improves appearance, boosts confidence, and makes an excellent first impression. The cosmetic industry is full of dangerous and invasive procedures claiming to whiten teeth, but only a few provide actual results.

NuBeam can provide whiter and brighter teeth using safe teeth whitening at home. The kit uses safe whitening ingredients that have zero sensitivity and irritation.

Here is a comprehensive review of NuBeam, including its ingredients, benefits, pros, cons, and pricing.

What is NuBeam?

NuBeam is a revolutionary teeth-whitening kit that you can use in the comfort of your home. The kit lets you show a brighter and whiter smile all year round.

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



According to the website, NuBeam can make your teeth shine up to 12 shades brighter within 14 days. You can incorporate the whitening system into your morning routine with ease. It uses an effective and safe technology that targets the stains on your teeth.

The whitening solution uses LED light and whitening gel without causing any potential damage to your teeth. The LED light activates the whitening gel, enabling it to go deep into the tooth enamel and quickly eliminate stains. The kit works effectively, even for people with sensitive teeth.

NuBeam is a high-performance kit offering professional whitening at home without assistance or skills. The brand saves you the expense of dental whitening procedures. The makers of NuBeam claim that the product is recommended by dentists worldwide.

The whitening kit is gentle on the teeth and gums, which reduces the risk of irritation. The kit strengthens the enamel and prevents future tooth damage. The revolutionary product provides a refreshing taste with mint flavor and long-lasting results. It reverses the effects of aging teeth and improves overall appearance.

NuBeam contains clinically proven ingredients that are vegan-friendly and cruelty-free. The components are 100% safe hence will not put you at risk of potential side effects. The whitening kit is easy to use and is not time-consuming.

NuBeam: Try it now, you won’t be disappointed!

How Does NuBeam Work?

NuBeam uses a unique technology that accelerates the whitening process. The kit contains PVP strips with hydrogen peroxide (PVP), eliminating stubborn stains without damaging the enamel. NuBeam also has an LED booster that improves the effectiveness of the strips.

The whitening solution provides maximum teeth coverage for optimal results. The LED light booster is designed to enhance the ingredients in the strips. Here is how the PVP strips and LED booster light work:

PVP Strips: NuBeam contains PVP strips with a special type of hydrogen peroxide that removes stubborn stains while protecting the enamel. The strips prevent new stains from forming on the teeth. They target the underlying discoloration and whiten your teeth from the inside out. The powerful ingredients in the strip penetrate deep into your teeth and break down the stains and discoloration.

NuBeam contains PVP strips with a special type of hydrogen peroxide that removes stubborn stains while protecting the enamel. The strips prevent new stains from forming on the teeth. They target the underlying discoloration and whiten your teeth from the inside out. The powerful ingredients in the strip penetrate deep into your teeth and break down the stains and discoloration. Booster Light: NuBeam has an LED booster light that uses blue light frequencies to enhance the effectiveness of the PVP strips. Turning on the LED light activates the ingredients in the strips providing a dual-action effect that gives you a brighter smile in two weeks. The booster light is a catalyst that gives you brighter teeth with every use. The LED booster emits low heat with a specific wavelength that does not cause sensitivity or irritation.

Learn more on the official website >>>

The Ingredients in NuBeam

NuBeam contains clinically proven ingredients that are vegan-friendly and cruelty-free. The components are thoroughly tested for purity, potency, and quality. Here are the elements in the whitening solution:

Polyvinylpyrrolidone K30 (PVP K30)

PVP is a water-soluble polymer that effectively removes stains. It has adhesive properties that cause the strips to stick correctly to the tooth enamel. The strips may fall off without their sticky effects and reduce their effectiveness.

Polyvinylpyrrolidone K30 forms a white coating on your teeth, preventing new stains. It also ensures that the ingredients in NuBeam are evenly distributed on your teeth.

Glycerin

Glycerin has humectant effects that enable it to retain moisture in your teeth. It helps moisten the strip when you stick it on your teeth for 60 minutes. Glycerin gives the strip consistency and ensures it does not dry for optimal teeth whitening.

It has soothing properties that help prevent tooth sensitivity during and after whitening. Glycerin enhances the texture of the strips, making them comfortable to apply. It also improves the potency of other ingredients in the NuBeam kit for effective teeth whitening.

Don’t miss out on this limited-time opportunity to get NuBeam!

Hydroxyethyl cellulose

Hydroxyethyl cellulose, or HEC, is an active ingredient in the NuBeam whitening kit with thickening properties forming gels. It supports the gel’s viscosity giving proper consistency and ensures the strips stay in place during application.

The thickening agent keeps the gel on the teeth and prevents it from falling off or dissolving into saliva during the whitening process. HEC allows for a smooth application by providing a slow-release action that ensures a steady whitening effect and reduces the risk of potential sensitivity.

Polyvinylpyrrolidone K90 (PVP K90)

PVP K90 in NuBeam helps maintain the consistency of the gel. It increases the gel’s thickness enabling the strip to stick to your teeth and reducing contact with the soft tissues in your mouth.

Aqua

Aqua or water is a solvent in NuBeam that ensures the even distribution of water-soluble ingredients, including hydrogen peroxide and PVP K90. Its moisturizing properties help the strips to hold moisture and stick to your teeth.

Aqua supports the strips’ adhesive effect, ensuring the active ingredients in NuBeam are in direct contact with your teeth. Aqua is gentle on your teeth compared to other solvents in whitening kits.

Try it now!

Ethanol

Ethanol is a solvent that helps dissolve other ingredients in NuBeam and ensures even distribution on your tooth enamel. It supports the penetration of hydrogen peroxide into the deeper layers of the teeth enabling it to remove stubborn stains and prevent further stain formation. Ethanol has antiseptic properties that prevent bacteria growth and support oral hygiene during and after whitening.

Hydrogen peroxide

Hydrogen peroxide is a potent whitening agent with oxidizing properties that enables it to penetrate deep into your tooth enamel, where most discoloration happens. It breaks down the compounds that cause the formation of stains and tooth discoloration.

The whitening properties in hydrogen peroxide provide a bleaching effect that restores natural whiteness to your teeth. NuBeam whitening solution contains a safe amount of hydrogen peroxide that does not cause sensitivity or irritation.

According to studies, hydrogen peroxide has antibacterial effects that can treat gum disease and support overall dental health. It releases oxygen radicals that help treat sores and reduce bacteria in your mouth.

Menthol

Menthol provides a refreshing sensation that improves the overall user experience. The cooling effect makes the whitening process enjoyable and masks any potential odor in your mouth because of other active ingredients. Menthol also supports overall dental hygiene.

Experience the difference >>>

The Benefits of NuBeam

Fast whitening results- NuBeam whitening kit uses advanced technology to whiten your teeth ten shades lighter within two weeks. It contains well-balanced ingredients, including whitening agents like hydrogen peroxide, that break down even stubborn stains. According to the website, you might notice changes from the first 60 minutes of use.

Ideal for sensitive teeth- the makers of NuBeam are keen on ensuring comfort and preventing sensitivity. That’s why they formulate the product using a controlled amount of hydrogen peroxide that does not trigger sensitivity. Other ingredients in NuBeam shield your teeth from stains and reduce potential sensitivity; the kit has menthol that soothes sensitivity that might occur during and after the whitening process.

Brighter smile- hydrogen peroxide is a potent oxidizing agent in NuBeam that breaks down the compounds that cause the formation of stains. The kit provides an optimized bleaching effect that gives you a brighter smile within 60 minutes.

Kill bacteria- some ingredients in the NuBeam whitening kit have antiseptic and antibacterial properties that help fight bacteria and prevent gum disease. The kit helps improve overall dental hygiene and mask odor.

Prevents gum irritation- the makers of NuBeam guarantee zero gum irritation. The ingredients in the product do not get in direct contact with the soft tissues. The kit has a controlled amount of hydrogen peroxide and PVP that is safe for your teeth and gums.

Improve overall dental health- besides improving the appearance of your teeth, NuBeam enhances overall dental health by reducing stains, killing bacteria, and masking odor. It gives you a fresh and cooling sensation all day long.

Get the benefits of NuBeam today!

How to Use NuBeam

NuBeam has 14 mint flavor strips for 14 applications and a boosting device. The strips have a unique whitening solution, and the boosting device uses advanced LED technology to enhance the whitening effects of the strips.

Here are the steps for using NuBeam:

Step 1: remove the strips from the backing, put them on top and bottom of your teeth, and gently press them against your teeth. The strips are designed to ensure maximum coverage. The ingredients in the strips quickly penetrate the deeper layers of your enamel breaking down stubborn stains and discoloration.

remove the strips from the backing, put them on top and bottom of your teeth, and gently press them against your teeth. The strips are designed to ensure maximum coverage. The ingredients in the strips quickly penetrate the deeper layers of your enamel breaking down stubborn stains and discoloration. Step 2: After 60 minutes, bring the boosting device that emits light to boost the effectiveness of the strips. Switch on the device and bring it in position and close to your teeth for five minutes.

After 60 minutes, bring the boosting device that emits light to boost the effectiveness of the strips. Switch on the device and bring it in position and close to your teeth for five minutes. Step 3: turn off the boosting device and remove the strips. Use water to rinse your mouth, remove the residual gel on your teeth, and enjoy a brighter smile.

NuBeam is ideal for anyone worried about their teeth’ discoloration or stains and those who want to enjoy brighter teeth in 14 days. You can incorporate the whitening kit into your morning routine while doing light exercise or browsing the web.

According to the makers of NuBeam, the product can make you 12 shades whiter in just two weeks. However, you need to follow the user instructions to enjoy maximum benefits.

The LED light and the ingredients in the strips are safe and do not cause sensitivity or gum irritation. Unlike other dental procedures, NuBeam is non-invasive and recommended by dentists worldwide. The ingredients undergo thorough clinical trials and are free from gluten, soy, dairy, or chemicals.

Consult your dentist before using NuBeam if you have artificial materials, including bridges, veneers, caps, or implants.

NuBeam is the perfect solution for you!

Pros

Non-invasive procedure – NuBeam does not involve any invasive procedure. You must stick the strips on your teeth and pass the boosting device for five minutes.

– NuBeam does not involve any invasive procedure. You must stick the strips on your teeth and pass the boosting device for five minutes. Advanced technology – NuBeam uses safe and innovative LED technology, and you can trust to promote dental health

– NuBeam uses safe and innovative LED technology, and you can trust to promote dental health Fast results – the whitening kit will give you effective results in at least two weeks.

– the whitening kit will give you effective results in at least two weeks. Saves you money – dentist visits are expensive and whitening procedures can cost an arm and a leg. NuBeam helps you save money by whitening your teeth in the comfort of your home.

– dentist visits are expensive and whitening procedures can cost an arm and a leg. NuBeam helps you save money by whitening your teeth in the comfort of your home. Convenience – NuBeam is ideal for busy people as it gives you teeth whitening experience wherever you are with minimal effort

– NuBeam is ideal for busy people as it gives you teeth whitening experience wherever you are with minimal effort Effortless use– NuBeam is easy to use with clear instructions. Use the strips for 60 minutes and the boosting device for 5 minutes to get brighter teeth.

Cons

Online availability – users can only access NuBeam online on the official website

– users can only access NuBeam online on the official website Time – it takes at least 60 minutes a day to see results

Pricing and Money-Back Guarantee

You can order the kit online from the official website. The whitening kit comes with 14 strips and one LED booster light. Here are the NuBeam prices:

SuperSmile NuBeam whitening kit at $79 + free shipping;

SuperSmile NuBeam Whitening strips at $49 + free shipping.

NuBeam offers a 60-day money-back guarantee that enables you to get a complete refund if you don’t experience the whitening effects of the product.

Email: support@nubeamsmile.com

support@nubeamsmile.com Telephone: 1-646-568-9679

1-646-568-9679 Live Chat on the website

Conclusion

NuBeam is an effective teeth whitening solution that uses a science-backed whitening system to give you a brighter smile and enhance overall dental health. The kit offers whiter teeth within 14 days making your teeth go 12 shades whiter.

The whitening kit helps improve your appearance and gives you confidence when talking to people. It is suitable for anyone who has teeth discoloration and stains. The ingredients in NuBeam strips penetrate the deep layers of your enamel and break down the compounds that cause stain formation. The strips also prevent further stain formation.

NuBeam contains controlled amounts of hydrogen peroxide, which does not cause sensitivity or gum irritation. All the ingredients in the product are gentle and safe. NuBeam is recommended by dentists; it’s verified for safety and efficacy.

The whitening kit is easy to use and gives you a cooling and fresh sensation. You can incorporate the teeth whitening process into your morning routine and enjoy brighter teeth at home. You don’t have to spend so much money visiting a dentist for whitening procedures.

(Special Discount) Purchase NuBeam For The Lowest Prices Here!!