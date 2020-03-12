Peoples Bank announces promotions, changes to Executive Leadership Team

A successful commercial banker for the past 15 years, Jonathan Ensch was promoted to senior vice president, commercial market leader. Ensch joined Peoples Bank in April 2019 and leads a team of commercial bankers who are focused on managing the diverse and complex banking needs of the local business community.

“I truly value the opportunity to work for a community bank that is locally owned and headquartered in Whatcom County,” Ensch said in a press release. “This enables us to build strong, individualized relationships with our customers and play a role in their long-term success.”

Ensch serves on the board of both the American Red Cross and the Whatcom Business Alliance. He earned his bachelor’s degree in finance and economics from the University of Alaska.

After joining Peoples Bank in February of 2017, Scott Louia was promoted to vice president, commercial banking officer. Previously responsible for small business lending, Louia brings with him 15 years of experience in commercial banking, including as a credit analyst, small business loan officer, and special credits officer.

“I enjoy working with our business customers and being a part of their long-term success,” Louia said in a press release. “We always want our customers to feel valued and to know that we have the financial tools and expertise to guide them throughout the growth of their business.”

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



Louia was born and raised in Skagit Valley and earned his bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Washington.

Peoples Bank has also announced changes to its executive leadership team. Lisa Hefter will assume the role of executive vice president, chief administrative and risk officer and Derek Thornton has been promoted to senior vice president and chief financial officer. Both Hefter and Thornton report to Peoples Bank chairman of the board and chief executive officer, Charles LeCocq.

“Lisa and Derek have demonstrated outstanding leadership, character, and financial acumen during their tenure at Peoples Bank,” LeCocq said in a press release. “I am grateful for their many contributions and look forward to their continued success leading our bank operations forward.”

Hefter has been with Peoples Bank since 1992 and in 2010 was appointed chief financial officer. In her new role as executive vice president, Hefter is responsible for directing the administrative and operational activities of the Bank in addition to enterprise risk management. Hefter oversees the Bank’s community relations activities and serves as the chairperson of the Donations Committee.

Hefter graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor’s in business administration and an emphasis in finance from Central Washington University. She also graduated with honors from the Pacific Coast Banking School and in 2017 she was named CFO of the Year by the Puget Sound Business Journal.

Previously senior vice president, director of finance and accounting, Derek Thorton has been promoted to senior vice president and chief financial officer. Thornton joined Peoples Bank in 2013 and has expertise in finance and accounting. Thorton has also held leadership roles in retail, small business and credit. He serves as vice president of the Board of Directors at Lydia Place and is on the Board of Directors of the Bellingham Distance Project. Thornton was recognized with the Peoples Bank Chairman’s Award in 2016 for his leadership, commitment to integrity, honesty and respect.

Thornton earned his bachelor’s degrees in Economics and Political Science and a master’s degree in Business Administration from Western Washington University. He is also a graduate of Pacific Coast Banking School.