PerformancX Alpha 2.0 Test Driver Reviews – What They Won’t Tell You Before Buy!

Erectile dysfunction is caused by various factors, including a decrease in testosterone levels. Unfortunately, testosterone levels naturally lower with age. Sex hormone binding globulin (SHBG) regulates the level of bioavailable testosterone in the body, and higher levels of SHBG lead to decreased levels of free testosterone, adversely impacting sexual function.

Individuals prefer to undergo risky testosterone replacement therapy and surgical options, which have potential side effects. However, male enhancement capsules can enhance libido, increase sexual stamina, and boost overall sexual satisfaction and erectile function.

The creator of the Alpha 2.0 Test Driver formula aids in lowering SBHG levels and enhances optimal production of testosterone levels. Moreover, it aids in the release of Nitric oxide in the body, which enhances vasodilation of the blood vessels, increasing blood supply to the erectile tissue. As a result, the supplement enhances the overall sexual performance. This review has more on Alpha 2.0 Test Driver dietary capsules.

What Is Alpha 2.0 Test Driver?

Alpha 2.0 Test Driver is a premium sexual enhancement formulation. According to the creator, it’s unique as it’s the only supplement that lowers SHBG levels, boosting testosterone levels and increasing blood flow to the erectile tissue. It’s purportedly known as the ‘Raging Bull trigger’ as it restores sexual stamina, vitality, and virility.

According to the creator, each batch of Alpha 2.0 Test Driver capsules has undergone third-party testing for impurities and the right quantities of the ingredients and is manufactured by a GMP-certified nutraceutical company. Moreover, the manufacturer claims that it contains exact quantities of nutrients vital for lowering SHBG and boosting testosterone levels.

How Does It Work?

Alpha 2.0 Test Driver works in various mechanisms to enable consumers to achieve better sexual and erectile function, and here’s how the capsules work:

Hormonal Balance

Boron increases testosterone levels and decreases estrogen levels, while Tongkat Ali extract boosts testosterone levels. The formula enhances optimal levels of the primary male hormone, which boosts libido and enhances overall sexual and erectile function. As a result, consumers find sexual stamina and vitality during sex and fully satisfy their partners.

Neurotransmitters Regulation

Boron and vitamin B6 are some of the ingredients used in the formula that aids in the synthesis of various neurotransmitters, like serotonin, norepinephrine, and dopamine. The neurotransmitters regulate mood and enhance sexual desire, which impacts sexual function.

Increases Blood flow

The formula contains L-citrulline, an amino acid precursor for L-arginine, which triggers the release of Nitric oxide. Nitric oxide enhances the relaxation and the widening of blood vessels, improving blood flow. Once the blood fills the erectile tissue, consumers achieve harder and lasting erections, satisfying their partners. In addition, blood nourishes the erectile tissue and body cells with oxygen and essential nutrients.

Modulate Sex Hormone Binding Globulin (SHBG) Levels

Tongkat ali extract in the formula modulates SHBG levels and ensures high bioavailable testosterone levels. As a result, consumers regain their virility as testosterone aids in boosting libido and improving overall sexual performance.

Besides, the dietary supplement provides the body with essential nutrients, enabling consumers to find endurance and combat fatigue.

Key Ingredients

Each batch of dietary capsules contains a proprietary blend of carefully selected ingredients tested for potency and proven to support erectile function and overall sexual performance. The key constituents in the dietary formula include:

Tongkat Ali Extract 100mg

The Malaysian plant extract has been traditionally used as a natural remedy for libido and sexual performance. Tongkat ali modulates the sex hormone binding globulin levels, resulting in higher levels of bioavailable testosterone. As a result, the plant extract positively impacts sexual desire, erectile function, and overall sexual performance.

Besides being a testosterone booster, it has natural aphrodisiac effects and reduces stress and cortisol levels, improving sexual well-being. Tongkat ali also impacts sexual stamina and overall performance by enhancing energy levels. It also combats fatigue boosting sexual performance and endurance. As a result, consumers of Alpha 2.0 Test Driver satisfy their partners and regain vitality during sex.

Fenugreek 600mg

Fenugreek contains bioactive compounds that aid in hormonal balance, increase blood flow, and have antioxidant properties. As a result, the ingredient promotes overall sexual performance. It increases testosterone production and release, boosting libido and improving sexual performance. Studies show that fenugreek plays a vital role in curbing premature ejaculation, increasing sperm count and sperm motility. As a result, the formula’s constituent is also used to treat impotence.

Fenugreek impacts the primary male sex hormone and plays a significant role in sexual health. It aids consumers in regaining muscle mass and fertility, which are crucial for the reproductive system and overall sexual performance.

L Citrulline 1280mg

L citrulline is an amino acid that serves as a precursor for L-arginine, another amino acid that aids in the release of Nitric oxide (NO). NO is the molecule that aids in vasodilation or widening of the blood vessels, which promotes better circulation and blood flow. The ingredient triggers the body to release NO, which improves blood flow to the genitalia region.

As a result, the ingredient provides essential nutrients to erectile tissue and adequate blood, enabling consumers to achieve harder erections. Studies show that L-citrulline can enable individuals with mild erectile dysfunction to achieve hardness and lasting erections. Consumers satisfy their partners and find nourishment through increased blood flow.

Vitamin B12

The essential nutrient aids in the production of red blood cells and proper nerve function, among other bodily functions. Vitamin B12 deficiency is associated with low testosterone levels and can result in megaloblastic anemia, a condition that affects reductive health. Optimal vitamin B12 levels are associated with testicular health and aid individuals with mild erectile dysfunction.

However, vitamin B12 deficiency can lead to fatigue and weakness, which impact sexual performance, and thus individuals have no endurance during sex. Alpha 2.0 Test Driver contains the essential vitamin to enable consumers to achieve better sexual performance with elevated energy levels.

Vitamin B6

Pyridoxine (Vitamin B6) is water soluble and aids in the production of neurotransmitters, among other roles in the body. The ingredient regulates prolactin hormone, as high hormonal levels are associated with sexual dysfunction, leading to reduced libido and poor erections due to low testosterone levels. Optimal levels of vitamin B6 promote hormonal balance, and with adequate levels of the primary male hormone, consumers enhance their sexual performance.

In addition, vitamin B6 is useful in the synthesis of serotonin, norepinephrine, and dopamine, which are vital neurotransmitters for regulating mood and enhancing sexual desire. As a result, the vitamin indirectly impacts optimal sexual function.

Boron

Boron is a naturally occurring trace mineral that, according to research, increases testosterone levels and decreases estrogen levels. As a result, it improves sexual performance, erectile function, and libido by boosting the primary male hormone. Besides hormonal balance, boron is vital for regulating neurotransmitters, including dopamine and serotonin, that regulate mood. As a result, consumers of Alpha 2.0 regain their sexual desire, which impacts their overall sexual function.

Where to Purchase the Dietary Capsules

The male sex enhancement formula can be purchased via the official website, and the packages are available at the following prices:

Monthly Pack: One bottle of Alpha 2.0 is available at $69 + $9.99 US shipping and handling fee.

6-Month Supply: 6 bottles of the dietary supplement are worth $234 from a regular retail price of $414, with each bottle selling at $39 and with free US shipping.

3-Month-Supply: 3 bottles are available at $177 from a regular retail price of $207, with each bottle being sold at $59 + $9.99 shipping and handling fee.

Most orders are processed and shipped within 2 business days, and consumers will likely get their package(s) within 7-10 business days.

Refund Policy

The creator has backed the supplement with a 100% risk-free 180-day money-back guarantee. Consumers have 6 months to use and test the potency of the sex enhancement capsules. However, if they aren’t fully satisfied with the product’s outcomes, they can claim their full refund, less shipping and handling fee.

Usage

Consumers should take dietary capsules with water or their preferred beverage. According to the creator, consumers will likely feel more robust and powerful during sex within 7 days of usage. After two weeks, one achieves the thickest and firmest erections. After using the supplement for 3 weeks, erectile dysfunction fades away, and men regain their sexual stamina. In addition, the creator claims that each batch of dietary capsules is tested for purity and has no side effects.

Benefits

Some of the benefits associated with the male sex enhancement formula include:

Natural Testosterone Boost: Alpha 2.0 Test Driver aids in hormonal balance and triggers the natural release of optimal testosterone levels. The formula regulates SHBG levels, inhibiting the binding of testosterone and enhancing higher levels of free and bioavailable testosterone. As a result, consumers boost their libido and achieve better sexual and erectile functions.

Support Muscle Strength: The dietary supplement has ingredients that improve sexual performance, libido, and stamina. It contains vitamins B6 and B12, minerals, and nutrients that nourish the erectile tissue and provide energy. Thus, consumers get endurance and vitality to perform better and satisfy their partners during sex.

Harder Thicker Erections: Alpha 2.0 Test Driver supplement triggers the body to release Nitric oxide, the molecule that aids in blood flow. Once erectile tissue is filled with blood, consumers achieve harder, thicker, and lasting erections. Moreover, the dietary capsules enhance hormonal balance and regulate neurotransmitters enhancing optimal levels of the primary male hormone and sexual desire.

Boost Vitality and Libido: Consumers boost their vitality and libido by using dietary supplement. The formulation aids in the optimal release of testosterone hormone, which plays a vital role in overall sexual performance. Consumers gain sexual stamina, desire, and endurance.

Increase Blood Flow: The supplement aids in the natural production of Nitric oxide, which aids in the relaxation of blood vessels and improves blood flow. Body cells and tissues are supplied with oxygen and nutrients, finding nourishment vital for overall health. Moreover, blood flows to the genitalia region, enabling consumers to achieve lasting, thicker, harder, and stronger erections.

Conclusion

Alpha 2.0 Test Driver, the sex enhancement formula, regulates Sex hormone binding globulin (SHBG) levels, increases blood flow to the erectile tissue, and optimizes testosterone levels. As a result, the formula enables consumers to achieve harder, thicker, and more lasting erections. It contains a proprietary blend of ingredients that boost libido and enhance endurance during sexual performance. Consumers can feel the effects within 1-3 weeks of usage, and the creator claims it has no known side effects. One can order the dietary capsules on the official website and have a 180-day money-back guarantee on the supplement if it’s unsatisfactory.