PhenQ vs Exipure: What are the Differences of These Effective Diet Pills?

Weight loss supplements are everywhere today and people are on the lookout for the very best to help them curb the problems of obesity. A large number of the population across the world suffers from being overweight and the complications of the same. Obesity has been a reason of concern in the US and across the world for quite a while now and people have started taking it seriously in light of the ongoing pandemic.

Several heart diseases, long-standing diseases like diabetes and hypertension, reduced immunity and problems with fertility are certain complications of obesity that cannot be overlooked. Maintaining a healthy body weight is important for many reasons including having optimal general physical and mental wellness. However, losing weight is easier said than done for many people.

It is not easy to drop those extra pounds. Some people find it difficult to lose weight even with strict diets and rigorous exercise routines. Supplements like PhenQ and Exipure cater to the high demand for reliable weight loss supplements on the market today. Both of them are renowned names on the market and each of them has its unique methods of inducing weight loss in people. Both the supplements have many things in common but are very unique in their composition and actions.

PhenQ vs Exipure – Ingredients, Weight Loss, Benefits, and Others

Many things constitute a good weight loss pill. The ingredients have to be purely natural, the actions have to be adequate and help you lose weight within reasonable periods and the side effects have to be minimal. In this post, let us compare two of the most famous names in the weight loss industry and see how they fare in all these criteria and more. Which is the best weight loss supplement: PhenQ or Exipure? Let’s find out.

Understanding The Supplements

Before we get into the details let us understand what we are going to use as the criteria to study these supplements and decide which of them is better for you to lose weight. We start with understanding what exactly each supplement is and with what intent have they been brought into the market.

By understanding the primary function and goal of the product and the manufacturer, we can later assess if the supplement meets the claims. We also take a look at the manufacturer of the supplement, the ingredients used to create the supplement and how each of them works, how these supplements contribute to effective weight loss, all their benefits, scientific evidence, pricing and other important information.

What is PhenQ?

PhenQ is a weight loss supplement brought to you by a reputable organization that has garnered several positive reviews over the years and established quite a trusted fan following. They are known for producing unique and effective supplements that contribute to general health and wellness in people.

PhenQ is a dietary supplement that offers multiple health benefits that lead to weight loss when combined with adequate diet and exercise in place. PhenQ helps both men and women alike lose weight and keep the weight off in the long run and it does so following some tried and tested practices. The benefits are comprehensive and help improve the overall heart of the consumer.

The company uses only natural ingredients to create the product making it safe to use for everyone without the need for a prescription. It has unique ingredients that set it apart from the numerous competitors on the market. It does not claim to induce weight loss over at night but instead helps people lose weight by helping them curb their hunger and by increasing their energy levels so that they can work out better and push their limits to achieve their goals.

What is Exipure?

Exipure has become one of the most popular names in weight loss in recent times on account of the unique formulation and approach that they implement. Exipure takes into consideration the fact that there are different kinds of fat in the body- and not all of them are bad.

Yes, good fats exist and the makers of Exipure insist that by using certain select, natural ingredients, the quantity of good fat in the body can be increased. Exipure has been lauded greatly for this approach with many people benefiting from using the supplement regularly.

Exipure is a weight loss supplement that is backed by scientific research and some customers have described the effects as groundbreaking. The ingredients used in Exipure do not just promote weight loss but also contribute to different aspects of health improvement including immunity, cognitive functioning and better skin.

This supplement is suitable for men and women who are struggling to lose weight and find themselves suffering from unwanted weight gain. It is a great addition to your diet plan and can help you achieve your weight loss goals quicker by aiding your lifestyle improvements and having you burn away calories even at rest. The company does not make any misleading promises.

Knowing The Makers

Makers of PhenQ – Wolfson Brands (UK) Limited

PhenQ is brought to you by Wolfson Brands, a relatively old company (that has been around for over a decade). This is a reputable organization that is acknowledged to be trustworthy by hundreds of thousands of customers across the world. They have a right selection of products dedicated to helping people lose weight and maintaining the weight loss. Especially during the pandemic, this brand has gathered worldwide attention because more and more people are looking to lose the extra weight that they have gathered by staying at home.

What makes this company special is that they have a huge panel of nutritionist and fitness professionals who add value to the decision making process and help people identify supplements that work for them. The team is highly experienced and does not make any false claims about the efficacy of the product.

The headquarters of this company is located in Scotland. They also have an office in Maine. The product has been developed after careful deliberation by different panels of experts. They have kept in mind other common medications that people are likely to be on. This is why you can be sure that PhenQ is perfectly safe to consume if you are on birth control pills. There will be no interaction between the medication and the supplement.

Makers of Exipure

This weight loss supplement has been created by expert doctors who have studied the weight loss process for years before formulating Exipure. Dr. James Wilkins and Dr Lam are the brains behind the supplement. These experts have researched the basic principles behind what causes a person to not be able to lose weight despite additional efforts. Their research pointed them to a very insightful and groundbreaking discovery.

Even though plenty of research has been done to explain the benefits of brown fat over white fat in the past, the manufacturers of Exipure are the first of their kind to develop a supplement that boosts brown adipose tissue levels. The manufacturers have made sure that they have used completely natural ingredients that are effective in boosting the levels of brown fat while also suppressing appetite and increasing energy levels.

Exipure is manufactured in an FDA approved facility that abides by the rules of the GMP. The products are non-GMO and have been tested by third party labs to ensure that the quality is maintained throughout.

Ingredients Used In The Supplements

Both the supplements used only purely natural ingredients in the formulation. Plant-based ingredients with no GMO or other substances that cause allergy have been used to create these weight loss pills. However, the ingredients used in both are completely different and offer different sets of benefits. Let us explore each.

Core Ingredients in PhenQ

The core ingredient of PhenQ is α-Lacys Reset. This is very unique to PhenQ that is not found in other weight-loss supplements. It has independent actions and also promotes the actions of the other natural ingredients that are present in the supplement. It is ultimately the star of the PhenQ supplement.

α-Lacys Reset

It helps introduce fat levels in the body and effectively helps you burn a lot of calories. It prevents the formation and storage of fat making sure that all the food that you consume is used for energy immediately. Because fat does not get stowed in your body, you will not put on any additional weight either. α-Lacys Reset is a combination of alpha-lipoic acid, cysteine and magnesium. These ingredients effectively help accelerate the fat burning process and boost your metabolism.

The idea behind losing weight is quite simple- you need to burn more calories than you consume. This complex helps you achieve just this. It is extremely helpful in increasing the process of thermogenesis in the body and boosting your metabolism accordingly such that you burn more calories throughout the day.

Capsimax Powder

This powder is created using a blend of different natural ingredients that are known for boosting metabolism naturally. Piperine, Capsicum, Caffeine and Vitamin B3- Niacin are the components used in the generation of the powder. These work perfectly with the other ingredients in the supplement to promote natural weight loss.

Capsicum has been recognized across the world as an ingredient that is a powerful metabolism booster. Many experts suggest including more natural spices in your diet to improve metabolism- hence the piperine and capsicum work together to boost energy levels and promote quicker digestion and absorption of food.

But because your metabolism is quite high, you will be left in a calorie deficit that can lead to unwanted cravings. This defeats the purpose entirely and you want to be able to lose more calories than you gain. This is why Caffeine has been added into the mix. It is an effective and natural appetite suppressant that stops you from giving in to your cravings.

The adiponectin present in your body is triggered by the Vitamin B3 present in the powder which helps prevent hunger and accelerates weight loss while also contributing to better immunity.

Chromium Picolinate

Chromium picolinate is especially effective in reducing blood sugar levels and regulating them so that there are no insulin spikes. Frequent insulin spikes can lead to hyperglycemia which when prolonged results in diabetes mellitus. It is also effective in preventing sugar cravings in people and helping them consume fewer calories which promotes weight loss. Your body’s ability to burn fat naturally is increased as is the uptake of insulin. Diabetes is a common complication of obesity and this ingredient is effective in preventing it.

Caffeine

Caffeine is a powerful appetite suppressant. The amount of caffeine used in the supplement has been regulated so there is no worry about any jitteriness. You will experience increased levels of metabolism along with increased energy levels. The best part is that your increase in energy levels is sustained for long which means that you will be able to push your limits in the gym.

Caffeine is also helpful in increasing and stabilizing mood levels throughout the day. It promotes a general feeling of positivity and enhanced wellness while helping people improve their mental clarity as well and focus on different tasks better.

Nopal

Nopal is a fiber and protein-rich substance that helps promote the effectiveness and ability to workout. It is effective and sustains mood levels throughout the day and promotes energy level so that you are able to complete your workouts better. It prevents water retention in the body which leads to bloating.

Nopal helps suppress appetite and also reduces sugar cravings which helps reduce blood sugar levels. Your calorie intake will naturally reduce because of the lack of appetite.

L-Carnitine Fumarate

L-Carnitine Fumarate is an amino acid that helps transport fatty acids from stored fat to other cells and hence makes sure that they are used up. Because of the additional metabolism of fat, the entire body fat is reduced significantly. The fat production is reduced and muscle building is promoted instead.

Core Ingredients in Exipure

Since the primary action of this supplement is to increase brown adipose tissue levels and reduce white fat levels, the ingredients have been chosen carefully to serve this purpose. These ingredients are effective in preventing unwanted weight in and helping people reduce fat content in the body and also promote healthy levels of blood sugar and immunity.

Perilla Leaves

These are naturally found herbs rich in multiple vitamins and essential nutrients. There is plenty of phosphorus, vitamin K, iron and vitamin C in these leaves making them very nutrient-rich and effective in promoting increased quantities of brown fat levels in the body.

Perilla leaves have been used in Chinese medicine since ages and they are effective in preventing upper respiratory tract infections, morning sickness and also improve cognitive functioning. They promote weight loss by increasing the levels of metabolism in the body.

White Korean Ginseng

Also known as Asian Ginseng, this ingredient is very effective in improving the function of the immune system and reducing stress levels while offering multiple other health benefits. It is effective in preventing conditions such as erectile dysfunction, diabetes, etc.

It contributes to weight loss by increasing the level of brown adipose tissue and decreasing levels of white fat from the body. It promotes the metabolism of brown fat so that you are able to burn calories quicker.

Propolis

Propolis, derived from tree buds, is rich in antioxidants. During the process of metabolism, there is a lot of metabolic waste that is released in the body called free radicals. Sometimes, they can become toxic and cause oxidative stress in the body and prevent the organs from functioning as they should.

Because of the flavonoids present in propolis, which act as antioxidants, oxidative stress is removed from the body. It also prevents inflammation in the body. Furthermore, it also promotes the increased levels of brown fat tissues in the body to increase metabolism.

Kudzu Root

This is part of the Kudzu plant that has been part of Asian diets since ages. It is also a constant aspect of traditional Chinese medicine because it helps people suffering from conditions like obesity who face related complications lose weight. Generally, people consume this as a herbal tea preparation.

Kudzu root is effective in increasing BAT levels and prevents unwanted weight gain. However, some studies indicate that when consumed alone, this herb can have some side effects which is why Exipure uses it in combination with other select ingredients that balance them out.

Amur Cork Bark

Found primarily across eastern Asia, this ingredient is effective in reducing inflammation in the body. It has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. It helps people reduce weight by reducing oxidative stress in the body and promoting higher levels of metabolism.

What makes Amur cork bark special is that it promotes the action of other ingredients and helps them function optimally as well to contribute to the effective process of losing weight.

Oleuropein

This is a derivative of an olive leaf and it is rich in polyphenols. Other than the obvious actions of promoting weight loss through the increased levels of brown adipose tissue, it also plays a role in regulating the level of cholesterol in the body and improving gut health. Healthy digestion reduces bloating and water retention in the body.

Holy Basil

This ingredient is rich in beneficial components and acts as a powerful antioxidant substance that reduces inflammation in the body and also helps prevent upper respiratory tract infections. It has multiple components that boost the levels of metabolism in the body and increase energy levels. It helps sustain energy levels throughout the day.

Quercetin

This ingredient is commonly found in many fruits and vegetables including apples and onions. It is a bioflavonoid that is rich in antioxidants, and also prevents inflammation in the body as well as incidences of cancer. It also acts as a neuroactive ingredient making it a great substitute for caffeine.

Working Mechanism Of The Supplements

Following is an elucidation on how both the supplements work:

How Does PhenQ Work?

The mechanism of action of PhenQ is pretty straightforward. It focuses on mainly increasing the level of metabolism that is naturally present in your body. Natural ingredients like capsicum and piperine work alongside the unique standout ingredient α-Lacys Reset to promote increased fat burning.

It prevents the buildup of fat and curbs appetite naturally preventing you from consuming more calories. Your energy levels and mood levels are enhanced as well as a result of using the supplement. It works most effectively in combination with a healthier lifestyle and adequate amounts of exercise. You will find that you are more active throughout the day and are able to eat better and make better choices by using the supplement.

How Does Exipure Work?

Exipure works by promoting the levels of brown adipose tissue in the body. Increased BAT levels promote higher levels of metabolism and fat burning. Brown adipose tissue is a healthier kind of fat that is present in your body that is more prone to thermogenesis. It burns faster than white fat.

The different ingredients present in the supplement work together to increase the levels of brown adipose tissue. Moreover, there are many antioxidants that are present in the supplement that reduce levels of oxidative stress in the body.

This weight loss supplement also helps prevent unwanted sugar and fat cravings. Since you consume fewer calories and burn more energy at rest, you are able to lose weight faster.

Benefits Imparted By The Supplements

Benefits of PhenQ

Weight Loss

This is the primary benefit of the supplement and people experience adequate amounts of weight loss as a result of increased metabolism.

Higher Energy Levels

The caffeine present in the supplement contributes to higher energy levels as well as sustained mood levels throughout the day.

Reduced Stress Levels

Stress contributes majorly to weight gain. People experience reduced stress levels as a result of supplementing PhenQ.

Prevents Unwanted Fat again

This supplement helps utilize the fat stored in the body and prevents more fat from getting stored. There are no new fat cells formed in the body either. It prevents water retention and reduces bloating.

Increased Muscle Mass Content

The fat tissue in the body is replaced by muscle mass. The components of the supplement have amino acids in them and also help promote better workouts that lead to muscle gain.

Other Health Benefits

You might experience lower levels of blood cholesterol and blood sugar. These factors reduce risk of heart disease and other complications of obesity.

Benefits of Exipure

Increase in Brown Adipose Tissue (BAT levels)

Brown adipose tissue burns faster than white fat cells. As a result of thermogenesis, your body continues to burn fat even at rest.

Suppresses Appetite Levels

The ingredients are natural appetite suppressants and prevent you from having unwanted sugar cravings. Because you consume fewer calories than usual, you will lose weight quicker.

Reduced Inflammation

Many of the ingredients have strong antioxidant properties and they prevent and reduce inflammation in the body. They also help promote the reduction of oxidative stress in the body and prevent certain types of cancer.

Prevents Diabetes and Hypertension

The supplement reduces high blood sugar levels and high blood pressure and maintains them at normal levels. There is reduced risk of heart disease.

Promotes sustained mood and energy levels.

Certain ingredients contribute to improving mental well-being and preventing depression. You will notice that your energy levels are increased and your mood is stable.

Helps Get Rid of Stubborn Fat

Fat in the belly region increases the chances of heart disease. This supplement helps remove stubborn fat from the body and prevents the accumulation of the same.

How Much Do The Supplements Cost?

When comparing the two supplements, we can note that PhenQ is slightly better when it comes to long-term purchases. However, in the short-term, if you are planning to buy just one bottle, Exipure is better in terms of price.

Pricing of PhenQ

1 bottle: $69.95

3 bottles: $46.63 each

5 bottles: $37.99 each

Shipping free!

Pricing of Exipure

1 bottle: $59.00

3 bottles: $49.00 each

6 bottles: $39.00 each + Free Shipping!

Shipping Charges extra for first and second option.

Quality Standards Maintained

When it comes to the quality standards maintained by the supplements, we can conclusively state that both the supplements have fared quite well. Both companies manufacture the supplements in regulated and controlled settings. The ingredients used are completely natural and safe to use by everyone.

Both the supplements are not suitable for children, pregnant women, nursing mothers or people suffering from chronic illnesses that require medication. Such people must consult with a licensed health practitioner before taking any kinds of supplements.

Quality Standards Maintained By PhenQ

PhenQ is free of GMOs and suitable for vegans. It is produced in an FDA approved facility and abides by the good manufacturing practices standards. Only natural ingredients are used in formulating the product and it does not cause any harmful side effects or allergies. It does not contain soy or dairy products.

Quality Standards Maintained By Exipure

Exipure is free of GMO, soy and other substances that cause allergies. It is also produced in FDA approved facilities and the manufacturer strictly abides by the GMP regulations. Safe and natural ingredients are used and there are no preservatives or allergy inducing substances.

Scientific Evidence Backing Core Working

Both these supplements have sufficient amounts of scientific backing and several researchers support the action of the different ingredients present in the supplement towards effective weight loss. The principles used behind the manufacturing of the supplements are backed by years of clinical research. Both the supplements use natural ingredients that are found across the world and have several potential health benefits.

Does Science Back PhenQ’s Working Mechanism?

All the ingredients are put together to induce faster metabolism and improve energy levels. Scientific research supports the action of all of the ingredients in this aspect and this proves that the supplement is effective in helping people lose weight . The capsimax powder for instance contains piperine which prevents formation of new fat cells. In other studies, the effects of caffeine have been observed to induce thermogenesis (increased metabolism).

Being overweight can affect a person’s ability to sleep well which can lead to additional stress and mental health issues. Some studies indicate that the supplement helps lose weight which can lead to better sleep at night and help you function better throughout the day. Some studies indicate that chromium (which is an important ingredient in the supplement) has the ability to suppress cravings for sugar and other unhealthy foods. In doing so, the blood sugar levels are naturally reduced and the skin helps prevent a condition known as diabetes.

Does Science Back Exipure’s Working Mechanism?

The working mechanism of Exipure is supported by Science. The principle behind the supplement is quite simple. It aims to increase the levels of brown fat tissue in the body. Studies indicate that brown fat gets metabolized faster than white fat which means that the amount of fat burned from your body will be much higher if you have more brown adipose tissue. In fact, studies have shown that healthier people have more brown fat content than white fat. The brown fat content in the body decreases with age.

There are other excellent health benefits that are provided by this supplement as well. Your blood cholesterol levels are regulated by the action of the ingredient “perilla”. Further studies indicate that the presence of the Amur cork bark in the supplement promotes better metabolism. Ingredients like white Korean ginseng have been studied by science for ages and several studies indicate that they are extremely effective in inducing weight loss.

Several of the ingredients used are antioxidants which help reduce inflammation and there is plenty of scientific research that shows that this prevents oxidative stress.

Availability of Money Back Guarantee

It is important for weight loss supplements to offer a decent money back guarantee period and have it in the first place. Because the formulations are rather unique and natural, they work for most people but some of them might not exactly be suitable for you and might not give you the same results as other people. In any case, it is great to have a flexible refund policy that lets you buy the supplement worry-free. We are happy to note that both these supplements offer a money-back guarantee.

We feel that Exipure does a better job and appears to be more confident in this case because their refund period is as much as thrice of what PhenQ offers.

Money-Back Guarantee for PhenQ

PhenQ offers a 60-Day Money-Back Guarantee on all purchases.

Money-Back Guarantee for Exipure

Exipure offers a 180-Day Money-Back Guarantee on all purchases.

Availability of Bonus Products

When it comes to the availability of bonus products along with the purchase, we again have to give it to Exipure. For beginners, you get bonus products on every purchase, unlike PhenQ. Also, Exipure offers multiple bonuses that focus on overall physical and mental wellness.

Bonus Products By PhenQ

Advana Cleanse is a bonus you get from PhenQ when you purchase the three-month bundle. It is helpful in detoxifying your body and giving you the cleanse that you need to get yourself started on your weight loss journey.

Bonus Products By Exipure

1 DAY KICK-START DETOX: eBook explaining how to put together simple detox recipes and lose more weight. Twenty simple tea recipes you can make without fancy ingredients.

RENEW YOU: Self help book to achieve mental wellness, you will learn to manage stress levels more effectively.

Final Verdict – Who Wins The Game At Weight Loss?

There are several reasons why they came to this conclusion but ultimately, it would be fair to say that Exipure wins the game here. Don’t get us wrong, both these supplements have excellent benefits and both have their ups and downs. But the ups of Exipure are just more of what we want. To start with, the principle used in the composition of the supplement appears to be more legit and straightforward.

Science has long since established that there are different kinds of fat in the body. The ingredients used are natural in both supplements so there are no complaints about there. When you compare the pricing, PhenQ is slightly better but Exipure makes up for this with the benefits, increased money-back guarantee and additional bonuses. Both dis supplements do not cause any side effects and they both have largely positive reviews from genuine customers.

