Power Bite Reviews: Does It Work? What They Won’t Say Before Buy!

Power Bite is an oral supplement formulated with a blend of natural ingredients to improve the health of your teeth and gums. It describes itself as the only teeth and gum-supporting formula that comes in the form of “mineral candy.”

By using Power Bite daily, you can purportedly stop and reverse tooth decay, improve the health of your gums, and eliminate pain and inflammation in your mouth.

Can Power Bite really work or is it just another scam? Are there any side effects? Read our full review of Power Bite to learn everything you need to know about this new dental supplement.

What Exactly is Power Bite?

As previously mentioned, Power Bite is an all-natural supplement designed to improve the health of your teeth and gums. It comes in the form of candy, which despite its’ reputation, can actually help improve your oral health instead of degrading it.

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



In fact, by using Power Bite, the manufacturer claims you can effectively stop tooth decay, eliminate gum inflammation & swelling, and eliminate bad breath for good.

It’s designed to work for everyone, regardless of age, gender, or other physiological factors. Therefore, it doesn’t matter whether you’re a man in his sixties or a woman in her thirties. Power Bite can help to improve your oral health.

Best of all, taking Power Bite is incredibly easy. Just put one soothing candy in your mouth at night before you go to sleep. Let it dissolve in your mouth like a cough drop and let the powerful ingredients go to work. Over time, these ingredients will eliminate the root cause of your dental issues, leading to cleaner & healthier teeth and gums.

How Does Power Bite Work?

According to the official website, Power Bite directly addresses the root cause of dental issues. This is why it is able to deliver results when other comparable dental products fall short.

Here’s how the official website describes how Power Bite works:

Because food companies are adding more artificial flavors, preservatives, artificial colors, and other chemicals to make food longer, it’s making our saliva more acidic. Even things you wouldn’t expect like vegetables, cooking oils, bread, and other foods are turning our saliva more acidic.

This causes dental erosion, which eats away at our teeth, gums, and enamel from the inside out, causing pain, decay, and destruction. It’s the same way erosion destroys old buildings and rocks.

This is where Power Bite comes in. The moment it enters your mouth, its special thermal calcium mixture reacts to the temperature in your mouth, the calcium in your enamel, and the very acid saliva that is destroying your teeth and gums.

It immediately begins to seal the microscopic holes that allow acid and bacteria that get in and rot your teeth and gums. It also helps to neutralize and maintain a healthy PH balance in your mouth and promotes the remineralization of your enamel.

Even better, the longer you continue to use the product, the harder and stronger your teeth and gums will become, potentially preventing future damage. The manufacturer describes it as an “invisible shield” that protects your gums and teeth.

Main Benefits of Power Bite

Power Bite’s powerful natural ingredients work quickly to improve the health of your gums and teeth. If you decide to try Power Bite, you can expect to these ingredients to help you:

Stop Tooth Decay: Before you can improve the health of your teeth, you have to stop tooth decay. Power Bite uses a number of ingredients that stop tooth decay by eliminating the plaque that causes excess acidity in your mouth. This acid is what breaks down and wears away at your enamel, causing weak, gross teeth.

Relieve Gum Inflammation & Swelling: Several ingredients in Power Bite contain powerful anti-inflammatory compounds that effectively combat inflammation in your gums and mouth. As a result, you’ll no longer suffer from tender, sore, red, and swollen gums.

Strengthen Teeth: Tooth decay causes your teeth to become weak and brittle. To strengthen and rebuild your teeth, Power Bite contains ingredients that are able to remineralize the tooth enamel. In addition, they help support blood flow so essential nutrients can reach your teeth, effectively rebuilding your teeth.

Eliminates Plaque: Several ingredients in Power Bite have natural abrasive properties that can “scrub” away plaque and bacteria that cause bad breath, tooth decay, and other issues in your mouth.

These are just a few of the many benefits associated with taking Power Bite. Its natural ingredients take a comprehensive approach to the health of your mouth, which is why you can improve virtually every aspect of your oral health.

Ingredients in Power Bite

In order to improve your oral health, Power Bite contains a blend of natural ingredients clinically studied and proven to support gum health. In total, there are seven ingredients in Power Bite, which include:

Calcium Carbonate

When added to tooth powder or used orally, calcium carbonate is a mild abrasive that helps to safely remove plaque. It can gently polish away surface stains as well, slightly whitening teeth for a brighter, beautiful smile. It also helps to strengthen tooth enamel by supplying it with the essential calcium it needs.

Dentists often use it to reduce and prevent caries (tooth decay), which is caused when acid is produced from plaque. It appears to limit the risk for inflammation in the gums as well.

Myrrh

Myrrh has been used for centuries for its ability to combat inflammation. In some studies, myrrh has been shown to reduce plaque and gingivitis, which can cause tooth decay and wear away at your tooth enamel.

Myrrh also has natural wound-healing properties and it has a long history of use for mouth and gum irritations. As a result, myrrh can help stop bleeding gums and repair gum damage as a result of plaque.

Wild Mint

Wild mint has traditionally been used to improve digestion, relieve symptoms of IBS, and improve brain function. However, it has natural soothing properties, which acts as a natural pain reliever for your gums and teeth.

In addition, wild mint has the ability to kill bad bacteria that cause bad breath, which is why wild mint is a natural solution for bad breath. Wild mint also contains vitamins and minerals that fortify enamel and strengthen your teeth and gums.

Xylitol

Xylitol is a naturally occurring compound that is widely used as a sugar substitute. It is found in cherries, plums, mushrooms, and other fruits and vegetables. Studies have found xylitol can prevent the formation of plaque and it may slow bacterial growth associated with cavities.

It may even be effective against bacterial strains like streptococcus mutans and streptococcus sangui. It also stimulates the production of saliva, which helps clear away food, strengthens teeth, and reduces the levels of acid in your mouth that cause tooth decay.

Lysozyme

Lysozyme is a protein found in mucosal secretions like tears, saliva, and mucus. It protects the body by killing unhealthy bacteria that lead to common dental issues like tooth decay, gum inflammation, and more. It works to kill bacteria by lysing their cell wall peptidoglycan, by disrupting bacterial membranes, and by activating autolytic enzymes in the bacterial cell walls.

Mediterranean Sea Salt

New research suggests that sea salt may help heal wounds in the mouth. Sea salt also demonstrated an ability to eradicate bacteria that cause periodontal gum disease in several other studies.

Clove Oil

Clove oil has natural soothing properties that help to relieve gum inflammation and associated redness and swelling. Certain research indicates that clove oil can relieve tooth pain and bad breath, and help reduce gum disease.

Other research has found clove oil has the natural ability to restrict the growth of bacteria in the gums and help fight mouth and throat infections.

Can Power Bite Really Work? What Science Says

Every product designed to combat gum inflammation and tooth decay claims they work effectively. However, few products actually can deliver because of ineffective ingredients or poor dosages. So, what does science suggest about the ingredients in Power Bite?

Much research has evaluated the potential of xylitol to fight cavities. In a 2020 review, xylitol showed promise in fighting two common bacterial strains that cause gum inflammation and pain. These researchers also found evidence that xylitol may help remineralize the teeth, supporting the reversal of damage from bacteria, and even alleviate tooth sensitivity.

In a study published in the Journal of Indian Society of Periodontology, researchers evaluated the effects of clove oil for oral health using a mouthwash. After testing bacteria levels after using the mouthwash, researchers found that clove oil had natural antibacterial effects that killed unhealthy bacteria known to cause gum inflammation.

According to the Open Dentistry Journal, various studies have found myrrh is effective in treating several oral conditions such as gum swelling, aphthous sore mouth, and intramucosal wounds. These studies have also found myrrh has antimicrobial benefits that eliminate pathogens of the oral cavity.

In the International Dental Journal, a research study found calcium carbonate based toothpaste was an effective means at reducing caries. It also demonstrated additional benefits because it elevates oral calcium levels and neutralizes plaque-acids. Another published study in the Journal of Physics, nano-calcium carbonate toothpaste use for 2 to 4 weeks restored enamel hardness and improved strength of the teeth.

Although not directly studied for gum inflammation, several studies have found wild mint can reduce inflammation and speed up the healing of wounds. In one study published in Molecules, researchers found various polyphenol compounds and other natural compounds that can kill bad breath, eliminate bacteria, and potentially prevent inflammatory conditions like gingivitis.

These are just several of the dozens of studies that confirm Power Bite can indeed improve the health of your teeth and gums. This is why Power Bite can deliver results whereas so many other similar products fall short.

How Long Does it Take to Work?

Although Power Bite is a powerful product, it isn’t a miracle product. It isn’t going to stop tooth decay and gum inflammation overnight. It still needs time for its ingredients to seal the microscopic holes that allow tooth rotting bacteria to get in.

With that said, the majority of users begin to notice some improvements within the first few weeks. Typically speaking, gum pain and inflammation decrease steadily and continue to improve as you use Power Bite after the first few weeks of use.

However, like any oral product, results vary from person to person. Your diet, oral habits, and other physiological factors all will play a role into how short or how long it takes you to see results.

According to the manufacturer, the best results come after using Power Bite consistently for two or three months. This is evidently enough time for its potent ingredients to make true transformations in the health of your gums and teeth.

Side Effects of Power Bite – Is it Safe?

Power Bite was formulated to not only be an effective product for oral health, but a safe one too. This is why as of this writing, there have not been any reports of any side effects or other adverse effects while using this product.

Of course, any supplement can cause minor side effects like nausea, indigestion, or headache. However, due to the nature of how this product is taken and the ingredients, experiencing any side effects while using Power Bite is highly unlikely to occur.

In addition, Power Bite is formulated with the highest quality, 100% natural ingredients and it’s manufactured right here in the United States. The manufacturer also puts their product through a rigorous testing process to ensure you’re getting the purest, safest product possible.

Of course, like any product, you should exercise caution if you are taking prescription medication or have a serious medical condition. Speak to your doctor before using this product just to be sure it won’t interfere with your health.

Overall, Power Bite is a very safe, effective product for oral health. However, if for some reason you are still unsure whether or not this product is right for you, we recommend speaking to your doctor before buying this product.

Power Bite Pricing & Guarantee

If you believe Power Bite is the right product to improve the health of your teeth and gums, then the best place to order is directly through the official website. There you will find three different purchasing options to choose from, depending on your individual needs and budget:

One bottle: $69

Three bottles: $177 total – $59 per bottle w/ two free bonuses

Six bottles: $294 total – $49 per bottle w/ two free bonuses

All orders come with free shipping throughout the United States, including to Alaska and Hawaii. International orders do come with a small shipping fee.

In addition, every order automatically comes with a 60-day money back guarantee. According to the manufacturer, you should be completely and wholly satisfied with your experience while using Power Bite. Your gums and teeth should be stronger, pain should be gone, and swelling & inflammation should be eliminated.

If for any reason you are not satisfied with your results, or experience unwanted side effects, then you are eligible to receive a full refund – no questions asked. Simply speak to the friendly customer service within 60 days of your purchase and you’ll be given instructions on how to return your bottles of Power Bite. Within 24 to 48 hours, you’ll then get a full and prompt refund on your purchase, no questions asked.

Power Bite Bonus Materials

If you decide to purchase either the three or six bottle package of Power Bite, then you’ll automatically receive two free bonus eBooks. These eBooks will further help you improve your oral health and overall health.

Bonus #1 – The 2-Minute “Sparkling Smile” Guide

The first eBook titled The 2-Minute Sparkling Smile Guide, contains easy tips and tricks that help whiten your teeth and support the health of your gums. Best of all, it can help you do so in less than two minutes a day.

Bonus #2 – Total Body Detox After Tooth & Gum Decay

The second eBook titled Total Body Detox After Tooth & Gum Decay, can be used for after you fix your smile. It contains natural remedies that will help you detox your body.

Final Recap

Power Bite is one of, if not the best, natural products to eliminate tooth decay, improve gum health, and to eliminate bad breath for good.

Despite being relatively new to the market, thousands of men and women have already seen and felt the numerous benefits associated with Power Bite thanks to its potent blend of clinically studied natural ingredients.

It should be a no brainer. If you want to eliminate and reverse tooth decay, want to get rid of bad breath, and want to eliminate gum swelling and inflammation for good, there’s no better option than Power Bite.

If you’re ready to get rid of these issues for good, and want a beautiful, brighter smile, then you need to visit the official website of Power Bite and order your bottles today!

Compare: Denta Freedom Reviews