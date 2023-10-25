Rangii Reviews – Will it Work For You? Scam Threat or Safe Formula?

Looking for ways to get rid of brittle nails and dry and cracked skin on your feet? Look no more! Rangii serum is your solution to take one step towards foot hygiene. If all other products and healthy diets have left you with no results then Rangii may prove to be an effective choice.

Rangii serum is made with 8 natural ingredients that support the growth of your skin and nails. It is an antifungal serum. Rangii helps you fight fungus to give you healthy feet. The serum also claims that you will not find any other option like them in the market. Every Rangii drop is sure to bring healthy benefits to your nails and skin.

Rangii reviews by users reveal its many benefits but we have gone beyond marketing claims to bring forth a well-rounded perspective. Our research and editorial team has crafted this detailed review after researching and examining Rangii reviews on the official website of Rangii.

Before moving ahead, let’s take a quick look at the summary of the product:

Product Category:

Serum

Brand:

Rangii

Retailer:

Click Bank

Usage Guidelines:

Apply before or after the shower

Side Effects:

The users have reported no side effects in their Rangii reviews (Read reviews!)

Product Characteristics:

Plant Ingredients

100% safe

Non-GMO

No Chemicals

Easy to Use

Non-Habit Forming

GMP Certified

Clinically-approved

Key Benefits:

Healthy Skin

Healthy Nails

Reduces Itchy Skin

Boosts The Growth of Nails

Rejuvenates Aging Cells

Key Ingredients:

Barbadensis, Pelargonium Graveolens Oil, Horsetail, Lemon Extract, Vitamin E Extract, Pine Bud Extract, Hyaluronic Acid, and Potassium Sorbate

Money-Back Guarantee:

A 60-day money-back guarantee is available

Bonus Product Available:

Yes

Price:

$69 for one bottle (Official Website)

Who Are The Makers of Rangii?

Rangii serum is claimed to have been developed based on the shower hack of Dr. Richard Gannon. He is said to be an expert when it comes to fungus infection and may have more than 25 years of experience in the field of medicine.

There is not much information available on the official website of Rangii and they have not mentioned anything about their parent company or research team. There is no evidence available to back the claim that the serum was developed based on Dr. Gannon’s shower hack.

Rangii manufacturers guarantee that the serum will give you long-lasting results with beautiful feet. Moreover, it is manufactured in an FDA-approved facility following all good manufacturing practices and standards to provide the customers with high-quality serum.

How Does Rangii Serum Work?

Rangii serum is specially designed to target fungal infections. Fungal infection is one of the major causes of nail discoloration and can be quite difficult to treat. Fungal infection can happen due to dirt, pollution, or the application of nail paint and thus, remains unavoidable, sometimes.

Rangii serum is a blend of potent natural ingredients that supply essential nutrients to the skin and aid in cellular repair. The serum boosts the cellular growth of the skin on your feet. New skin cells play an important role in preventing fungal infections. The cells form a protective layer and prevent the penetration of fungi. This process not only makes the skin appear beautiful but also wards off fungal infections and rejuvenates the skin.

Thus, with the help of these mechanisms, Rangii serum protects the skin and nails of your feet.

What Are The Best Known Benefits of Rangii?

The blend of natural oils, vitamins, and minerals brings many benefits to you. Let’s take a look at some of the benefits of Rangii:

Healthy Skin

Rangii serum provides healthy skin by providing essential nutrients and hydration to prevent cracking and reduce dryness. The essential oils present in the serum soften and revitalize the skin on your feet. This promotes smoother and healthier skin with refreshed heels that do not bring any discomfort or pain.

Healthy Nails

The serum is also effective in promoting healthy toenails by nourishing and strengthening them. The specialized formula of this serum fights off fungal infection and prevents brittleness and discoloration of nails.

Reduces Itchy Skin

Rangii reviews by users also claim that the serum helps in reducing itchy skin. By providing hydration, the essential oils in the serum may cause a soothing effect and reduce irritation.

Boosts The Growth of Nails

Rangii serum stimulates the growth of your nails. The serum is packed with essential vitamins and minerals to accelerate the growth of nails and enhance their health. Thus, you can get healthy nail growth with Rangii serum.

Rejuvenates Aging Skin Cells

The serum also rejuvenates the aging cells in your skin. The potent ingredients in the serum promote collagen production and cellular growth and give you healthy skin.

Ingredients Used In Rangii That Make It Work

Here’s what goes into the making of Rangii:

Pelargonium Graveolens Oil

Pelargonium Graveolens, also known as geranium oil, is a popular essential oil with numerous health benefits. In addition to its pleasant floral scent, it is highly valued for its ability to boost collagen production and reduce signs of nail fungus.

A study investigated the effects of Pelargonium Graveolens on collagen production. The study involved a group of participants with signs of aging, including fine lines and wrinkles.

After a duration of eight weeks, the results were remarkable. The group using the Pelargonium Graveolens cream showed a significant increase in collagen production compared to the placebo group. The improvement in skin elasticity and reduction in wrinkles were measured using state-of-the-art imaging techniques.

Horsetail

When applied topically or ingested, horsetail provides the body with a natural source of silica. This essential mineral helps in the production and maintenance of collagen, a protein that gives the skin its strength and elasticity.

In a study published in the Journal of Herbal Medicine, researchers investigated the potential of horsetail extract in improving skin elasticity and reducing wrinkles. The study involved 32 female participants aged 40-65, who applied a cream containing horsetail extract to their faces twice daily for eight weeks.

The results showed a significant improvement in skin elasticity, with a 38% increase, and a reduction in wrinkle depth by 8.4%.

Lemon Extract

One of the key components in lemon extract that aids in collagen synthesis is vitamin C. Lemons are rich in this essential vitamin, which plays a crucial role in the production of collagen. Vitamin C acts as a cofactor for enzymes involved in collagen synthesis, promoting the cross-linking of collagen fibers and enhancing their stability. By providing an abundant source of vitamin C, lemon extract can help boost collagen production, leading to firmer, more youthful-looking skin.

In addition to its collagen-boosting properties, lemon extract also possesses antifungal properties that can help combat nail fungus. Fungal infections of the nails, known as onychomycosis, can be challenging to treat. Lemon extract contains bioactive compounds such as limonene and citral, which have been shown to have antifungal activity against various fungal strains.

Vitamin E Extract

When applied topically or consumed orally, Vitamin E acts as a potent antioxidant. It works by reducing the oxidative stress that can lead to skin damage and premature aging. This ingredient, with its ability to neutralize these harmful free radicals, helps to protect the skin from these unfavorable effects.

A study conducted by the Department of Dermatology at the University of California, San Francisco, investigated the effects of Vitamin E on skin aging. The researchers found that Vitamin E supplementation resulted in a significant reduction in skin roughness, wrinkle depth, and skin discoloration.

Pine Bud Extract

One of the primary reasons for incorporating Pine Bud Extract into Rangii serum is its rich content of antioxidants. Antioxidants play a crucial role in protecting the skin and nails from damage caused by free radicals.

Another important reason for utilizing Pine Bud Extract in Rangii serum is its antimicrobial properties. Pine Bud Extract has been found to exhibit antibacterial and antifungal activities, making it effective in combating common pathogens that can negatively impact the health of the skin and nails.

By keeping these harmful microorganisms at bay, Pine Bud Extract helps prevent infections, breakouts, and other related issues, ensuring optimal nail and skin health.

Potassium Sorbate

Potassium Sorbate, chemically known as C6H7KO2, is a potassium salt of sorbic acid. It is a versatile compound with several properties that make it an ideal ingredient for skincare products, particularly those targeting the improvement of nail and skin health.

Another significant benefit of Potassium Sorbate is its role as a preservative. It acts as a natural preservative, preventing the growth of bacteria and other microorganisms. This helps extend the shelf life of Rangii serum and maintains its efficacy, ensuring that consumers can enjoy its benefits for an extended period.

One important aspect to consider when formulating skincare products is their potential to cause skin irritation. Potassium Sorbate has been recognized as a safe ingredient with low skin irritation potential, making it suitable for various skin types, including sensitive skin.

What Are The Pros And Cons of Rangii Serum?

Considering the pros and cons of any product is essential as it allows you to make an informed decision. Also, weighing in pros and cons helps you understand if it aligns with your needs and preferences. By evaluating factors like cost, side effects, ingredients, etc., you can save yourself from regrets in the future. Hence, we have created a list of pros and cons of the Rangii serum for you.

Let’s take a look at the advantages of the Rangii serum first:

The serum is lightweight and gets absorbed easily by your skin. So, there is no residual stickiness left behind.

Rangii serum is made using natural ingredients only so, it is non-toxic and thus, does not have any side effects on your skin.

In comparison with most serums, Rangii serum is reasonably priced and quite affordable.

Now that we have covered the pros of the serum which users of Rangii also swear by in their Rangii reviews, let’s learn about the cons of the product.

The Rangii serum has the following limitations:

The official website of the Rangii serum does not disclose much information and this lack of transparency makes them appear unreliable. It can be frustrating for buyers to not know the source of its production and makers.

Another limitation of the serum is that despite Rangii serums boasting many benefits, the serum may not prove to be equally effective for everyone. Individual experiences may vary.

As Rangii serum remains shrouded in mystery, eager buyers should consider all the above-mentioned limitations carefully before making any purchase to be cautious.

Recommended Application of Rangii Serum

Applying Rangii serum to your toenails before and after the shower helps to get rid of fungus infections and keeps your skin and nails healthy. It is recommended that the Rangii serum be applied before or after the shower.

For better results, you can apply it twice. Once before the shower and then again after the shower. Clean your nails and feet thoroughly and dry them before applying the serum. Target the area affected by fungus if you have a fungal infection and leave it be.

The extra nourishment will support cell growth and keep your skin and nails healthy as claimed by the brand. Additionally, it is recommended that you eat a healthy diet and exercise to speed up the process of getting healthy nails and skin. Also, avoid using nail polish or nail polish remover.

Pricing And Money-Back Guarantee

Rangii serum is available in different packages and comes with a range of pricing options. The following options are available for people looking to buy the Rangii serum:

One Bottle Pack: The basic pack includes one bottle of Rangii serum. The cost of this pack is $69. It provides a 30-day supply. There is no provision of free delivery for this package so buyers may have to pay for shipping charges.

Three Bottles Pack: The second available option is the Three Bottles Pack. It offers a 90-day supply and costs only $49 per bottle. The total cost of this pack is $147. Additionally, it offers two bonus products. However, the shipping charges will apply.

Six Bottles Pack: The third option is this pack. It includes six bottles of Rangii serum. Each bottle costs $39 and the total cost of this pack is $294. It offers a 180-day supply and comes with two free bonus products. Also, the delivery is free so buyers don’t have to pay for shipping charges.

Are you worried about losing your money or not getting the desirable results? Then, you do not have to worry as Rangii serum comes with a 100% 60-day money-back guarantee. Rangii encourages customers to ask for a refund if they feel that the product is ineffective on them.

Rangii serum claims to bring visible results within a few weeks of its use. However, if that does not happen to you there is a 60-day money-back guarantee window available. So, without worrying about anything you can buy Rangii serum and embark on your journey to get beautiful and healthy feet!

Where to Buy Rangii Serum?

If the pricing and benefits of Rangii serum have won you over and you are ready to buy the serum for yourself then know that Rangii serum can be purchased on the official website only. The serum is not available for sale on any other website or store.

Bonus Products Available With Rangii Serum

Rangii Serum offers two free bonus products to customers. These are:

Bonus #1: 7 Dangers of Ignoring Fungus

The first free bonus product is a copy of the book “7 Dangers of Ignoring Fungus” worth $59.95. The guide helps you learn about the problems fungal infection can cause and provides possible solutions to deal with it effectively. Rangii serum is that solution.

Bonus #2: Toenails Fungus Code

The second free bonus includes this guide titled “Toenails Fungus Code” worth $49.95. The book takes the reader through the details of the Japanese toenail fungus code and helps them learn how to effectively treat it and keep their toes fungus-free.

Final Verdict

Rangii reviews have consistently highlighted the serum’s ease of use and fast-acting results. Users have reported noticeable improvements in their skin and nail health within a short period of time, making it a convenient option for those seeking quick and effective solutions.

Its ability to deliver visible improvements, its use of natural ingredients, and its ease of use all contribute to its overall effectiveness. If you are looking for a reliable and highly effective solution to improve the health of your skin and nails, Rangii is undoubtedly worth trying.

