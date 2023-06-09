Roman Reviews – Quality Supplements and Health Clinic Medications

Roman is a healthcare brand for adult men to help them deal with health issues. In this article, we will be discussing this brand and the different products it offers to its users in detail.

Let us begin by providing you with an overview of the brand below.

Brand Name:

Roman

Brand Category:

Men’s Healthcare Brand

Brand Founders:

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



Zachariah Reitano, Saman Rahmanian, and Rob Schutz

Brand Description:

Roman is a healthcare brand that designs supplements to help adult men overcome health issues.

What Does The Brand Roman Treat/Offer?

Male organ dysfunction, Premature emission, Roman swipes, Herpes, Cold sores, Hair loss, Testosterone support, Men’s multivitamin, Sperm test kit, Heart health, Prostate health, Roman life, Roman focus, Allergies, and Stress relief.

What Does It Provide?

This brand provides doctors, testing, and prescriptions for different health goals of adult men.

Features Of The Brand:

24/7 chat support with a healthcare provider

Easy testing in the comfort of your home

US licensed healthcare professionals

Personalized treatment

Medications from a licensed pharmacy.

Key Organizations Associated With The Owner Brand Ro:

American Telemedicine Association

ASOP Global

American Diabetes Association

Gelesis

LegitScript

Prostate Cancer Foundation

Emphysema Foundation of America

Quest Diagnostics

Contact Information:

Where To Buy Roman Products?

You can buy the products from Ro at its official website.

Now, we will start with a detailed discussion of the brand Roman.

What is Roman?

Roman is a convenient healthcare brand designed specifically for men to help them overcome different health issues and effectively achieve their health and wellness goals in the comfort of their homes.

The brand offers assistance and personalized treatment from US-licensed healthcare providers and medications from licensed pharmacies.

It provides adult men with a seamless experience, from a guided online visit to a contact-free delivery at their doorstep.

About The Makers Of Roman

The owner of Roman is the brand Ro (parent company). Ro is a direct-to-consumer healthcare company that powers Roman.

The brand Roman was built to improve the lives of men with the help of their high-quality and convenient treatments. The different products offered by Roman have been designed and formulated by a team of men’s health experts, namely,

Dr. Eli Coleman, Ph.D. – Chair in Male Private Health at the University of Minnesota Medical School

Dr. Joycelyn Elders, MD (U.S. Surgeon General (1993-1994))

Dr. Jason Bricker, MD (Internal Medicine)

Dr. Steven Lamm, MD (Medical Director of NYU Men’s Health Center)

How Does Roman Work?

The working of the brand Roman takes place in the following steps:

Step 1: Register yourself and complete the online visit form by mentioning your medical history, symptoms, and goals.

Step 2: A US-licensed healthcare professional will then provide you with a detailed prescription recommendation that will help you achieve your health goals.

Step 3: Upon accepting the recommendation provided, your treatment will be shipped to your doorstep, and you will be charged zero additional shipping costs for two days.

What Are The Different Health Concerns Taken Care Of By The Brand Roman?

The brand Roman offers a variety of treatments and at-home test kits for different health issues faced by adult men. In this section, we will be discussing the different health issues that Roman caters to.

Male Health

The male health issues that adult men face today are organ dysfunction, premature emission, cold sores, and herpes. The brand Roman offers professional care, medications, premium treatments, and at-home test kits to tackle the male health issues faced by men.

Weight Loss

One of the health goals that most adult men want to achieve is attaining a healthy-looking physique and losing unexplained weight gained over time. The brand Roman offers different products and supplements that aid in weight loss and help men achieve a healthy body mass index.

Hair & Body

The different hair and body issues that men face are hair loss, hairline thinning, dandruff, eczema, excessive sweating, etc. The brand Roman offers different shampoos, capsules, and oils that help men in supporting their hair and achieve shiny–looking hair.

Testosterone Health

One of the causes considered for poor male health is low levels of testosterone. Therefore, to support male health, the brand Roman offers several products and at-home test kits that support testosterone production in men, thus reducing the risks of health issues associated with it.

Daily Health

The brand Roman offers treatments for not only specific health issues but also for health issues that occur in the day-to-day lives of men. They provide at-home COVID-19 test kits, multivitamins, cellular health supplements, focus supplements, stress relief products, and prostate health supplements.

Description Of A Few Products Offered By Roman For Different Health Issues

In this section of the article, we will be discussing a few products and treatments that Roman offers to treat different health issues faced by adult men.

ED Treatments

Roman offers treatments and free online consultations by healthcare professionals to men dealing with male dysfunction issues. These treatments by Roman are genuine and FDA-approved.

One of the Roman reviews says, “I am very satisfied with the product and the people at Roman, they worked with me to get the proper dosage to help me out.”

As per a report, 52% of men 40 to 70 years old face some or the other risks associated with male dysfunction in their lives. This means that this issue is more common than what is socially believed. The different causes of ED are diabetes, obesity, cigarette smoking, stress, anxiety, depression, poor heart health, etc.

The two clinically proven treatments prescribed by a US-licensed healthcare provider offered by Roman to tackle the issues associated with ED are discussed below.

Viagra

Viagra or Sildenafil citrate is a powerful pill by the brand Roman that blocks the production and functioning of an enzyme called PDE5. It helps in improving the blood flow to different parts of the male body.

The makers suggest that you would not take this oral medication on a full stomach or with alcohol.

Price: Starting at $4 per dose + free delivery

Cialis

Cialis or Tadalafil is a more powerful pill than Viagra by the brand Roman that offers longer-lasting benefits to the male body. It is one such medication that lasts in the male body for 24 to 36 hours.

You are suggested to consume this pill regularly in the recommended dosage to block the working of the PDE5 enzyme.

Price: Starting $11per dose + free delivery

Hair Support Supplement

The brand Roman offers a dietary supplement designed specifically for men dealing with hair loss issues. The Roman hair support treatment comes in the form of easily consumable capsules that are made by combining 15 natural ingredients, including reishi mushroom, saw palmetto extract, biotin, etc.

The formula of this hair support supplement is doctor-formulated to primarily nourish the scalp and hair of men.

The makers suggest that men should include this supplement in their daily wellness and hair care routine by consuming three of these tablets daily. These tablets also contain biotin that helps in supporting natural hair growth significantly.

Price: $29 per month + free delivery

Men’s Daily Multivitamin – Roman Daily

Roman Daily is a high-quality and doctor-formulated supplement made for men to support their overall health and well-being. It comes in the form of tablets in a container and is made sugar-free, artificial sweeteners-free, artificial flavoring-free, GMO-free, soy-free, yeast-free, gluten-free, and dairy-free.

The formula of Roman Daily is made powerful using 23 scientifically-backed nutrients, namely, essential vitamins, minerals, and amino acids.

The Roman Daily tablets are coated with peppermint scent and flavor to give the users a fresh and minty taste. You are suggested to consume two of these tablets daily with food either together or separately.

The consumption of the Roman Daily tablets in the recommended dosage helps support healthy muscles and bones, improves physical activity, enhances mental focus, boosts brain health and immune system function, and maintains good heart health.

The price is $35 per month + free delivery – This means that Roman Daily bottles will be shipped every month.

The price is $87 quarterly / 3 months + free delivery – This means that Roman Daily bottles will be shipped after every three months.

Roman Stress Relief

Roman Stress Relief is a nutritional supplement that is available on its official website in the form of easily consumable capsules. It is made in a cGMP-certified facility, created by doctors, backed by science, and non-GMO. Also, the manufacturers of this supplement are people at NutraScience.

The three key ingredients used in making the formula of Roman Stress Relief capsules include 300 mg of Ashwagandha, 300 mg of Rhodiola Rosea, and 100 mg of Phosphatidylserine.

You are suggested to consume two of these capsules daily with food to improve stress scores, cortisol levels, and mood, reduce fatigue, boost cognitive function, and enhance overall performance.

The price is $39 per month + free delivery – This means that Roman Daily bottles will be shipped every month.

The price is $98 quarterly / 3 months + free delivery – This means that Roman Daily bottles will be shipped after every three months.

What is The Return And Refund Policy Of The Brand?

The makers of the brand Roman do not offer its users any return or refund policy. This means that upon purchasing any of the prescriptions, products, at-home test kits, or supplements from the brand Roman or the brand Ro, you would not be provided with any guarantee of return or refund.

But, in case of any issues regarding the products, prescriptions, delivery, or anything else, you are free to contact their expert customer support team by dropping them an email at care@ro.co.

FAQs

How Does PDE5 Impact Male Health?

A man’s health can be affected in many ways if he has low levels of PDE5 in his body. Because this enzyme plays an essential role in achieving and maintaining a hard-on, men may find themselves unable to perform intimately unless they use treatment options such as Viagra or Cialis.

Additionally, low levels of the enzyme can reduce sperm motility and fertility, making it difficult or impossible for a couple to conceive naturally. Men with low levels of PDE5 may also experience symptoms, including fatigue, sleep disturbances, mood changes, depression, or anxiety.

What Are Some Common Causes Of Hair Loss In Men?

Below we will discuss some of the most common causes of hair loss in men:

Hereditary Hair Loss: This is by far the most common cause of hair loss in men, with the condition often referred to as male-pattern baldness. Hereditary hair loss is thought to be caused by a combination of hormone fluctuations and genetic factors.

Nutritional Deficiencies: Certain deficiencies in dietary intake (such as iron, zinc, and certain vitamins) have been shown to contribute to excessive shedding and thinning of hairs over time. This is especially true for vegetarian and vegan diets, which lack certain nutrients found exclusively in animal products, such as biotin, vitamin B12, and vitamin D3.

Medical Conditions: There are a variety of medical conditions that can contribute/cause/aggravate male pattern baldness, such as Type 2 Diabetes, Alopecia Areata (an autoimmune disorder that results in patchy bald patches), scalp infections like ringworm, hormonal imbalance, etcetera.

Why Should Men Use Multivitamin Supplements?

Many men have diets that lack essential vitamins and minerals, especially in the modern era of quick and processed foods; consuming a daily multivitamin can ensure that your body is getting all of the essential nutrients it needs to be functioning optimally.

Multivitamins are packed with a variety of vitamins and minerals (including but not limited to: Vitamin B12, Calcium, Magnesium, and Zinc), which can help support energy levels, cell repair/functioning, and immune system function, among many other bodily systems.

The antioxidants found in multivitamins provide protection from free radicals, which can lead to various forms of cellular damage over time. Some studies suggest that taking daily antioxidant supplements could reduce oxidative damage, which could contribute to chronic diseases like heart disease or cancer.

Act quickly and take advantage of this special “Roman Products” offer before it’s gone!

Can You Take Prescription Medications Without Consulting A Healthcare Expert?

The short answer is, no; you should always consult a health professional before taking any kind of medication, even if it’s prescribed by your doctor.

This is because prescription medications might have potential interactions with other drugs or treatments you’re already on and could even lead to unwanted side effects and complications.

Taking medications without guidance from a medical professional can also put your health at risk if you don’t understand dosage amounts or how frequently to take the medication correctly.

When considering whether or not to take prescription medications, it’s important to weigh the risks versus the benefits. If there is a major risk involved in taking certain medications that you require for a serious condition, then, of course, the benefit can outweigh the risk in some cases – but only when professionally assessed and monitored by your healthcare provider.

Is Male Health Really Important? Why Is It Often Ignored?

Male health is more important than many people realize. Poor health in men can have a serious impact on them both physically and mentally, leading to increased stress, poor productivity at work, and a decline in their overall quality of life.

Being proactive when it comes to preventative care can help men age more gracefully while also improving mental clarity and energy levels.

While the importance of female health is talked about far more frequently, male health tends to be neglected for a few key reasons:

A general lack of awareness about the potential risks associated with not taking care of one’s physical and mental well-being.

Social stigma surrounding male vulnerability makes speaking openly about these issues somewhat taboo

A tendency for men (particularly older generations) to prioritize their responsibilities over attending regular checkups.

Final Thoughts On Roman

At the end of this article, we can say that the brand Roman offers support to male health with the help of its products, nutritional supplements, and at-home kits. We have seen above that the makers of this brand have made sure to provide treatment through a US-licensed healthcare provider.

The ingredients that were used in making the different products of Roman were scientifically-backed and sourced from nature.

It is also mentioned explicitly on the official website of Roman that the medications delivered to the doorstep of individuals were sourced from licensed pharmacies.

So, overall the brand is legitimate, and it genuinely offers treatment in the comfort of your home through online visits and provides you with effective treatment at your doorstep.

Therefore, if you or any adult man you know is looking for products to support overall health, then you can purchase these products from the official Roman website.