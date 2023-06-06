SeroLean Reviews (SeroGenesis) AM & PM Weight Loss Supplements That Work?

Countless people around the world struggle with excess weight gain. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), overweight and obesity are conditions characterized by a disproportionate accumulation of fat within the body that is so severe that it can be hazardous to an individual’s overall health and well-being. In fact, according to recent statistics, overweight and obesity affect more than half of the global population and have been classified as a pandemic.

Unfortunately, the number of people who carry excessive weight is continuously increasing, and it does not discriminate, as it affects people of all ages, sexes, races, and religions. Dietary and lifestyle changes are the primary drivers of these two conditions, as more and more people consume highly processed, nutrient-deficient foods and live more sedentary lifestyles. Sadly, being overweight or obese can increase your risk for several severe and chronic health conditions, such as hypertension, diabetes, and even certain types of cancers, not to mention that carrying excess weight can seriously impact your mental health and overall well-being.

Given the dangers that are associated with being overweight or obese, healthcare professionals strongly recommend individuals who are struggling with these conditions to make serious efforts to lose weight. While eating a healthy, well-balanced, nutrient-dense diet and a more active lifestyle are the ideal ways to lose weight, these methods don’t work for everyone for various reasons. If you’re one of the countless people struggling with weight loss and you’re looking for an effective solution, SeroLean, a weight loss supplement, might be the solution you’ve been seeking.

What is SeroLean? How does it work? What ingredients does it contain? What benefits does it provide? Keep reading to find the answers to these questions and more – and determine if SeroLean is the right option for you.

What is SeroLean?

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



A revolutionary weight loss supplement, SeroLean was designed by Dr. Robert Posner, a renowned physician, researcher, and author. Dr. Posner is also the founder and director of Sero Plus Weight Loss Clinic, launched in Virginia and has been so successful that it has grown to 46 locations in 20 states nationwide.

SeroLean is unlike any other weight loss supplement on the market, as it’s specially formulated to help you lose weight and keep it off using a one-of-a-kind method via a two-step system that boosts metabolism levels by triggering the production of serotonin. The supplement features two different formulas: SeroLean AM, which is taken in the morning and triggers fat burning, and SeroLean PM, which is taken at nighttime to increase digestion, boost metabolism, and promote sleep. When taken daily and used as directed, both the daytime and nighttime supplements will supply the body with essential nutrients and will hold those nutrients at optimal levels.

SeroLean weight loss supplement targets the root cause of weight gain. It comprises all-natural ingredients that have been rigorously tested and scientifically proven safe and effective for weight loss.

How Does SeroLean Work?

After extensive research, Dr. Posner identified the root cause of weight gain: imbalanced serotonin levels. Serotonin is a neurotransmitter or chemical messenger that plays a central role in communication between the cells of the brain and the nervous system. The primary function of serotonin is mood stabilization; however, it also plays a critical role in the digestive system and sleep cycles. Therefore, low levels of serotonin can not only result in poor sleep quality but can also lead to weight gain.

Individuals who are overweight or obese due to low serotonin levels often find that traditional weight loss methods, such as regular exercise and dietary changes, do not yield results. Dr. Posner designed SeroLean to address this problem by increasing the production of serotonin and maintaining healthy levels of this vital neurotransmitter, thereby promoting effective weight loss. Since serotonin has been linked to appetite control and digestion, the chances are long-term weight loss increase when it is balanced.

As mentioned, SeroLean comprises two formulas: SeroLean AM and SeroLean PM. The AM formula increases energy levels, burns fat, and increases metabolism during the hours of the day when you are the most active. It helps you burn fat and calories, energize you, and make you feel more satiated throughout the day. The PM formula calms the body, creating the ideal weight-loss environment. It helps boost digestion, increase blood circulation, and enhance cellular reproduction while sleeping. The PM formula also helps to suppress late-night cravings.

According to the manufacturer’s website, you can lose weight by taking SeroLean AM and SeroLean PM as directed. Dozens of Dr. Posner’s clients have shared positive reviews about the supplement, with some claiming to have lost as much as 115 pounds.

What Does SeroLean Weight Loss Supplement Contain?

SeroLean AM and PM formulas comprise a proprietary blend of all-natural ingredients. These ingredients not only aid in weight loss but help keep it off, as they target the production of serotonin. Many components used in SeroLean AM and SeroLean PM have been used in traditional medicine for thousands of years, and scientific studies back others.

The following is an overview of SeroLean’s ingredients:

Stinging Nettle Leaf

As per Dr. Posner, stinging nettle leaf is an herb that contains natural serotonin. It supports the adrenal glands’ function and overall health, which produce the hormones that regulate several functions that impact weight and overall health and well-being; metabolism, blood pressure, immunity, and how your body responds to stressors. According to the manufacturer’s website, the stinging nettle leaf used in SeroLean targets weight loss in a minimum of three ways.

Griffonia Simplicifolia

A plant that is native to West Africa, Griffonia simplicifolia has long been used in traditional medicine to treat a variety of conditions. It’s rich in one of the most vital amino acids, 5-hydroxytryptophan, or 5-HTP. This amino acid impacts the production of serotonin. When you eat certain foods, your body naturally generates 5-HTP, which then triggers the release of serotonin. The Griffonia simplicifolia SeroLean contains is claimed to start the production of 5-HTP, thereby increasing serotonin levels throughout the body.

L-Theanine

Another amino acid, L-theanine, has been shown to promote a sense of calmness and spark a relaxation effect. Many take supplements that contain this amino acid to help them sleep. It’s claimed that L-theanine is used in SeroLean to promote better sleep and faster healing.

Vitamin B6

Of all the B vitamins, B6 is one of the most essential. It plays a vital role in regulating mood; additionally, it’s the primary driver that transforms 5-HTP into serotonin. The vitamin B6 used in SeroLean helps you feel fuller faster and longer so that you’ll eat less, which will help to promote long-term weight loss.

L-Tryptophan

Another amino acid that has been found to play a critical role in the production of serotonin, L-tryptophan, promotes calmness and relaxation. The body naturally converts this amino acid into the vital neurotransmitter (serotonin), enhancing mood, cognitive abilities, and overall attitude.

Ashwagandha

An adaptogen, ashwagandha, has been found to affect how your body reacts to stress. Heightened stress levels increase cortisol levels, and elevated cortisol levels lead to weight gain. When stressed out, the body holds onto fat cells, and the ashwagandha used in SeroLean helps minimize cortisol levels and improve sleep, enabling you to lose weight and combat cravings.

Valerian Root Extract

Another all-natural ingredient, valerian root extract, has been shown to reduce anxiety levels. It also helps you fall asleep faster, makes entering deep sleep more accessible, and helps to improve your overall quality of sleep. Valerian root has long been used in traditional medicine to treat various conditions, and today, many use it to promote calmness and relaxation and to encourage improved sleep.

White Kidney Bean Extract

White kidney bean extract has been shown to stop the body from absorbing carbohydrates, fats, and starches while minimizing cravings and hunger.

Saffron Extract

A spice that has long been prized for its ability to minimize cravings and prevent the desire to eat compulsively while also increasing serotonin levels, saffron extract plays a vital role in the power SeroLean weight loss supplement is purported to offer.

Green Tea Extract

Green tea extract has long been hailed for its ability to promote weight loss. It does this by boosting metabolism levels and activating thermogenesis. Additionally, green tea extract helps promote calmness and relaxation while enhancing mood, among many other health benefits. Rich in various antioxidants, such as EGCG and catechins, which burn fat, green tea extract is one of the most popular weight loss supplements.

L-Carnitine

Another amino acid SeroLean contains is L-carnitine, which possesses antioxidant effects known to boost metabolism levels and reduce fat. It can also help to increase energy levels and prevent feelings of fatigue. Combined, these benefits help support weight loss, making it a powerful ingredient in SeroLean.

What Does the Science Say About SeroLean?

SeroLean was designed by a licensed and experienced physician, making it stand out from many weight loss supplements currently on the market. Because a medical doctor intended it, you’ll have peace of mind knowing that it contains ingredients proven to promote weight loss and support your overall health.

There is a lot of science to back SeroLean’s benefits. According to several studies, the stinging nettle used in SeroLean AM helps to promote weight loss and has positive psychological effects. Some researchers believe that stinging nettle can help block fat accumulation.

Green tea extract, another key ingredient used in SeroLean, has been studied extensively, and its effects on weight loss and general health and well-being are well-known. A study published in 2014 revealed that green tea can help promote weight loss while minimizing the risk of several severe and chronic health conditions, such as arthritis, type 2 diabetes, and cardiovascular disease. In several studies, green tea extract has resulted in participants losing between 3 and 5 pounds, on average, compared to a placebo.

A study published in 2021 showed that serotonin plays a vital role in regulating the brain’s response to consuming food. If your serotonin levels are imbalanced, you’re more likely to eat more, making it harder to lose weight. Some healthcare professionals prescribe patients who are struggling with obesity medications that boost the production of serotonin (known as serotonergic drugs) to help promote weight loss.

Finally, several studies conducted on white kidney bean extract, a key ingredient in SeroLean PM, showed that it yielded positive effects regarding weight loss. In one study, participants who took 2,400 mg of white kidney bean extract every day for 35 days lost 5 pounds more than participants who took a placebo. It’s also been found that white kidney bean extract promotes metabolic health, which helps to reduce carbohydrate digestion and absorption.

What are the Benefits of SeroLean?

SeroLean weight loss supplement is purported to offer several benefits. According to the manufacturer’s website, the benefits are as follows:

Effectively promotes weight loss without the need to adhere to a stringent diet

Effectively suppresses appetite by triggering the switch in the brain that balances serotonin levels

Boosts energy levels

Reduces cravings

Made with 100 percent all-natural ingredient

No side effects

Formulated by an actual physician

On average, individuals lost up to 35 pounds in 12 weeks

How Do You Take SeroLean?

Taking SeroLean is easy. As per the manufacturer’s website, the directions for use include the following:

Take two SeroLean AM capsules in the morning, preferably right before or right after breakfast

Take two SeroLean PM capsules in the evening, preferably right before or right after dinner

According to Dr. Posner, the creator of SeroLean, to experience the best results, you should take SeroLean for a minimum of 90 days.

What Happens When You Take SeroLean?

As stated, SeroLean AM and SeroLean PM are specially formulated to work together to promote weight loss by targeting serotonin production. According to the website, within the first week of taking the AM and PM formula, you should experience heightened energy levels and enhanced mood while also experiencing reduced anxiety. These factors combined will help reduce your appetite and help you gain control over your desire to eat in response to stress. Additionally, you should have a reduction in late-night cravings, and you should have an easier time falling asleep.

In addition to the above benefits, Dr. Posner purports that you will also experience the following when you take SeroLean AM and SeroLean PM daily:

Consume less at mealtime

Reduced cravings for sugary snacks

Increased metabolism levels

More restorative sleep

Enhanced mood

Increased energy levels

What Do Customers Say About SeroLean?

Several reviews from verified customers have been published on the official SeroLean website. These reviews are positive and claim that the supplement has offered exceptional results. The following are just some of the reviews that users have shared:

“The serotonin products really help curb the cravings for carbs, which was one of my problems. And they give you the positive support you need.”

– Teresa E (lost 115 pounds)

Over the past 6-8 years, my weight has gradually increased. My blood pressure was so high, I couldn’t pass a physical. I’ve lost over 142 pounds and have maintained my new weight without difficulty. This changed my life.”

– John P (lost 142 pounds)

“Before, I did not want to look at myself one more second because I had just gained so much weight. This allowed me to take control of my weight issues. I love over 60 pounds!”

– Susan H. (lost 60 pounds)

“My last venture was with Weight Watchers before this, and it quit working for me. With this, I’ve lost 27 pounds and I’ve been maintaining it ever since.”

– Robin B. (lost 27 pounds)

Learn from the experiences of other users >>>

SeroLean Pricing

There are three different SeroLean packages to choose from, each priced differently. The packages and prices are as follows:

One month supply – $69

3-month supply – $177

6-month supply – $294

All packages come with free shipping and are backed by an iron-clad 180-day money-back guarantee. If you aren’t happy, contact the manufacturer, and they’ll issue you a full refund. For more information, contact customer service via:

Email: support@serolean.com

Phone: 888-789-5699

Hours: Monday – Friday, 9 am-5 pm EST

Final Thoughts on SeroLean

SeroLean AM and PM are specially formulated with all-natural ingredients that have been shown to affect weight loss positively. If you’re looking to lose weight without having to modify your diet or start up a strict exercise routine, given the fact that SeroLean is backed by a 180-day money satisfaction guarantee, in our opinion, it’s worth trying.

Visit the official website and get our SeroLean bottle today!