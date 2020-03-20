Simple Box Storage names head of operations

Peter Larsen has been recently named head of operations for Simple Box Storage. He will be responsible for enhancing the efficiency of the Lynden-based company by identifying and implementing process improvement. “I began learning how to identify wastes in manufacturing and how to understand flow and Just in Time principles,” Larsen said in a press release. “I was very fortunate to study a company that was successful in building the culture necessary to sustain lean practices.”

Larsen graduated from Lynden Christian High School and has spent the past five years working in Bellingham for Fastcap. He acknowledges the owner of Fastcap, Paul Akers, for teaching him about lean methodology and the Kaizen philosophy of continuous improvement.

Simple Box Storage was founded in 1997 by Ross Black while he was a senior in high school. The company, which has seven locations across Washington, Oregon and Idaho, sells and rents shipping containers for storage, moving or modification. The company currently has 26 employees.

“We believe we can achieve better outcomes for our customers, team and company without raising prices to pay for them,” Black said in a press release. “We will do this by eliminating waste and improving our processes for serving, delivering and administration.” For additional information, call (360) 200-5679 or visit www.getSimpleBox.com