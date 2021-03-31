Whatcom Community College to offer new pathways for chemical dependency professionals

With the increase in opioid dependency cases, both locally and nationally, there is a shortage of skilled behavior health professionals to provide counseling and treatment to those who need it. People interested in becoming a chemical dependency professional can soon pursue two new options at Whatcom Community College (WCC). Whatcom is now accepting applications for fall 2018 for a certificate of proficiency program, as well as an associate in science degree. The associate degree has two specialty options: general and behavioral health.

The programs prepare students to work as certified chemical dependency professionals in Washington State to assess, counsel and treat individuals who are experiencing issues with substance use, abuse and addiction. Students in this program will develop as professionals to gain deeper knowledge of the effects of psychoactive drugs, legal and ethical considerations, culturally sensitive counseling techniques, as well as strong assessment and case management skills. The courses offer evidence-based practices, and are offered primarily in the evening and through a combination of online and face-to-face classes.

The degrees are still pending accreditation approval by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities. WCC has already been approved by National Association for Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Counselors as an education provider and is currently offering an alternative training program for masters level clinicians to be trained as chemical dependency professionals. Twenty students have completed the certificate of proficiency program and 22 more are currently enrolled.

The priority application deadline is April 27. Learn more, including how to apply, at whatcom.edu/behavioralhealth.

